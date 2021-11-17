As more details about the Nissan Ariya were announced, let's take a look at the basic metrics and how the entry-level version compares to some of the other EVs in the U.S.

In this post we will focus on the basic front-wheeldrive Nissan Ariya and base versions of the Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD) and Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER (RWD). In the next post, we might take a look at the all-wheel-drive versions.

However, we must remember that the first shipments are expected in Fall 2022, which means that a lot might change by that time.

2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ vs 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro

Nissan Ariya US Spec
Nissan Ariya
Volkswagen ID.4 winter driving
Volkswagen ID.4

As we can see in the table, the Nissan Ariya has a noticeably bigger battery (by 11%), which is also expected to translate into a noticeably higher range - 300 miles vs 260 miles (although there is no EPA result available yet).

The Nissan Ariya will offer also more power (by almost 19%) - 178 kW vs 150 kW, but it's a front-wheel-drive car compared to rear-wheel-drive ID.4. We guess that the Ariya might be slightly quicker.

The Nissan Ariya turns out to be around $6,000 more expensive than the ID.4 - including federal tax credit, that's almost 18% more. Anyone interested in the car should pay attention to potential better interior materials in the Ariya as well as differences in the standard equipment.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19"
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro (19")
[B]
Drive FWD   RWD
Battery 91 kWh 11% 82 kWh
EPA Range
Combined 300 mi*
(483 km)		 15.4% 260 mi
(418 km)
City     278.5 mi
(448 km)
Highway     237.1 mi
(381 km)
Specs
0-60 mph 7.2 s    
Top speed      
Peak power 178 kW 18.7% 150 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined     99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
City     107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)
Highway     91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $45,950 14.9% $39,995
Dest. Charge +$1,175   +$1,195
Tax Credit $7,500   $7,500
Effective Price $39,625 17.6% $33,690

2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ vs 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1

Nissan Ariya US Spec
Nissan Ariya
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Front Quarter
Ford Mustang Mach-E

The comparison with the least expensive Extended range Ford Mustang Mach-E is a bit different, as this time the Nissan Ariya is the one that has a smaller battery (but potentially similar range), less power and is less expensive.

Of course, the Mach-E is more sporty driving oriented, while the Nissan Ariya appears to be trying to be slightly above an average mainstream car.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19"
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD
[B]
Drive FWD   RWD
Battery 91 kWh -7.9% 98.8 kWh
EPA Range
Combined 300 mi*
(483 km)		 -1.6% 305 mi
(491 km)
City     323.5 mi
(521 km)
Highway     281.8 mi
(453 km)
Specs
0-60 mph 7.2 s 18% 6.1 s
Top speed      
Peak power 178 kW -17.6% 216 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined     101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)
City     108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)
Highway     94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $45,950 -8.8% $50,400
Dest. Charge +$1,175   +$1,100
Tax Credit $7,500   $7,500
Effective Price $39,625 -9.9% $44,000

