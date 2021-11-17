As more details about the Nissan Ariya were announced, let's take a look at the basic metrics and how the entry-level version compares to some of the other EVs in the U.S.
In this post we will focus on the basic front-wheeldrive Nissan Ariya and base versions of the Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD) and Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER (RWD). In the next post, we might take a look at the all-wheel-drive versions.
However, we must remember that the first shipments are expected in Fall 2022, which means that a lot might change by that time.
2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ vs 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro
As we can see in the table, the Nissan Ariya has a noticeably bigger battery (by 11%), which is also expected to translate into a noticeably higher range - 300 miles vs 260 miles (although there is no EPA result available yet).
The Nissan Ariya will offer also more power (by almost 19%) - 178 kW vs 150 kW, but it's a front-wheel-drive car compared to rear-wheel-drive ID.4. We guess that the Ariya might be slightly quicker.
The Nissan Ariya turns out to be around $6,000 more expensive than the ID.4 - including federal tax credit, that's almost 18% more. Anyone interested in the car should pay attention to potential better interior materials in the Ariya as well as differences in the standard equipment.
|Model
|2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro (19")
[B]
|Drive
|FWD
|RWD
|Battery
|91 kWh
|11%
|82 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|300 mi*
(483 km)
|15.4%
|260 mi
(418 km)
|City
|278.5 mi
(448 km)
|Highway
|237.1 mi
(381 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|7.2 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|178 kW
|18.7%
|150 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
|City
|107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)
|Highway
|91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$45,950
|14.9%
|$39,995
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,175
|+$1,195
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$39,625
|17.6%
|$33,690
2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ vs 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1
The comparison with the least expensive Extended range Ford Mustang Mach-E is a bit different, as this time the Nissan Ariya is the one that has a smaller battery (but potentially similar range), less power and is less expensive.
Of course, the Mach-E is more sporty driving oriented, while the Nissan Ariya appears to be trying to be slightly above an average mainstream car.
|Model
|2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19"
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD
[B]
|Drive
|FWD
|RWD
|Battery
|91 kWh
|-7.9%
|98.8 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|300 mi*
(483 km)
|-1.6%
|305 mi
(491 km)
|City
|323.5 mi
(521 km)
|Highway
|281.8 mi
(453 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|7.2 s
|18%
|6.1 s
|Top speed
|Peak power
|178 kW
|-17.6%
|216 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)
|City
|108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)
|Highway
|94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$45,950
|-8.8%
|$50,400
|Dest. Charge
|+$1,175
|+$1,100
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$39,625
|-9.9%
|$44,000
