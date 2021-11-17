As more details about the Nissan Ariya were announced, let's take a look at the basic metrics and how the entry-level version compares to some of the other EVs in the U.S.

In this post we will focus on the basic front-wheeldrive Nissan Ariya and base versions of the Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD) and Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER (RWD). In the next post, we might take a look at the all-wheel-drive versions.

However, we must remember that the first shipments are expected in Fall 2022, which means that a lot might change by that time.

2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ vs 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro

Nissan Ariya Volkswagen ID.4

As we can see in the table, the Nissan Ariya has a noticeably bigger battery (by 11%), which is also expected to translate into a noticeably higher range - 300 miles vs 260 miles (although there is no EPA result available yet).

The Nissan Ariya will offer also more power (by almost 19%) - 178 kW vs 150 kW, but it's a front-wheel-drive car compared to rear-wheel-drive ID.4. We guess that the Ariya might be slightly quicker.

The Nissan Ariya turns out to be around $6,000 more expensive than the ID.4 - including federal tax credit, that's almost 18% more. Anyone interested in the car should pay attention to potential better interior materials in the Ariya as well as differences in the standard equipment.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro (19")

[B] Drive FWD RWD Battery 91 kWh 11% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 300 mi*

(483 km) 15.4% 260 mi

(418 km) City 278.5 mi

(448 km) Highway 237.1 mi

(381 km) Specs 0-60 mph 7.2 s Top speed Peak power 178 kW 18.7% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) City 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km) Highway 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $45,950 14.9% $39,995 Dest. Charge +$1,175 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $39,625 17.6% $33,690

2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ vs 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1

Nissan Ariya Ford Mustang Mach-E

The comparison with the least expensive Extended range Ford Mustang Mach-E is a bit different, as this time the Nissan Ariya is the one that has a smaller battery (but potentially similar range), less power and is less expensive.

Of course, the Mach-E is more sporty driving oriented, while the Nissan Ariya appears to be trying to be slightly above an average mainstream car.