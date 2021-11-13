Over the last couple of days, more and more Lucid Air production cars were seen at the Lucid manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, which began series production in September.

In the latest flyover video - on November 12, 2021 - Bear's Workshop notes 22 Lucid Air cars plus one additional at a charging station. That would be a total of 23. The cars appear to be waiting to be picked up (like these) and join the already double-digit number of cars delivered to customers since October 30.

We guess that Lucid progresses on its ramp up, but of course the initial rate is small - appropriate to the early beginning stage. Also, Rivian, which started production a little bit earlier, was at 156 delivered vehicles by the end of October.

For reference, some 20 cars were seen on November 10, but it's not certain whether those are the same cars, or some were taken, and new ones joined the pack.

The video presents us also the overall view of the Lucid site. There is construction work underway for the upcoming expansion of the plant.

The Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) was completed on December 2020, and at the time was expected to have an initial production capacity of 30,000 Lucid Air annually.

There will be a total of four phases, with a goal to produce up to roughly 400,000 cars annually (various models) around 2028.

The second-phase will be related to the Project Gravity - a luxurious, all-electric, large SUV, which probably will be introduced in 2023.

Those two models are expected to be the foundation of Lucid. Further down the road the company might introduce more, and more affordable models.