Ford F-150 Lightning is not delayed, but the opening of the order books, expected on October 26, has been pushed back by more than a month.

According to Ford Lightning Forum, multiple customers / reservation holders posted screenshots of emails from their local dealers with info about the delay.

The first possibility to order the Ford F-150 Lightning is now expected in December, while the market launch is scheduled for Spring 2022.

Considering that Ford has received more than 150,000 reservations as of mid-September and that the production will be limited, placing an order early might be crucial.

Let's recall that the company has increased its production target from 40,000 to 80,000 a year in 2024. But in 2023, it might be less (some say 55,000), while in 2022 it probably will be very limited (like 15,000). We can only guess that Ford will not be able to produce more than 20,000 F-150 Lightning next year.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will be produced at Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (part of the Ford Rouge Center) in Dearborn, Michigan, using in-house developed dual motor, all-wheel drive and SK Innovation's SK On battery cells.

There will be two battery/range options (see specs here): Standard-Range Battery version with an EPA range of up to 230 miles (370 km), and the Extended-Range Battery with an EPA range of up to 300 miles (483 km).

The entry-level version is promised to start at $39,974 (MSRP), before any incentives. The top of the line version will be $90,474 (Platinum). The price difference between the two battery sizes might be $10,000 (at least the F-150 Lightning Pro info indicate that). The battery capacity remains undisclosed, but we estimate 115 kWh net/125 kWh total and 155 kWh net/170 kWh total.

Here are a few new demo runs of the Ford F-150 Lightning:

