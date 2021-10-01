The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup could be reserved since May, but it's not yet available for order. That might change at the end of this month.

According to an unofficial report on the Lightningowners.com forum, a Ford dealer sent info to reservation holders that the order bank is scheduled to open on October 26.

"...I just found out that the F-150 Lightning order bank is scheduled to open on 10/26. At that point we will be able to convert reservations to orders an actually build out your truck. I'm looking forward to it. While reservations are time stamped, when we submit the order still matters..."

It's expected that at the same time, Ford will launch an online configurator, which would allow us to see the final offer and prices.

The Ford F-150 Lightning already has entered the pre-production stage. More than 150,000 units were reserved so far, which is a lot.

Ford recently announced that an increased annual production target is 80,000 units a year in 2024 (compared to 40,000 anticipated previously). In 2022 and 2023 it might be much less, like 15,000 and 55,000 units respectively.

The entry-level version is promised to start at $39,974 (MSRP), before any incentives. The top of the line version to be $90,474 (Platinum).

See details of the consumer version here and the commercial F-150 Lightning Pro version here.

The base Standard-Range Battery version is expected to offer an EPA range of up to 230 miles (370 km), while the Extended-Range Battery will go up to 300 miles (483 km). The price difference between the two might be $10,000 (at least the F-150 Lightning Pro info indicate that). The battery capacity remains undisclosed.

