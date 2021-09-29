In July and August, the Renault brand (preliminary manufacturer's data) was not able to increase its all-electric car sales.

The company reports that it sold 6,826 units in July (down 35% year-over-year) and 5,998 in August (down 16% year-over-year).

Those are signs that Renault needs to strengthen its EV lineup as soon as possible, as the overall market is expanding quite quickly.

All-electric cars accounted for 6.0% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (13.7% in Europe) and 3.0% of commercial vehicles (3.9% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – August 2021

So far this year, Renault has sold some 63,436 electric cars (up 5% year-over-year). BEVs stand for 6.1% of the total passenger car sales globally (11.8% in Europe).

The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy heavy quadricycles (L7e) and plug-in hybrids.

Models

In the last two months, Renault sold nearly 8,500 ZOE (over 4,000 per month) and almost 2,800 Twingo Z.E. (but only over 1,000 in August).

The Renault Kangoo Z.E. van noted over 1,100 units and awaits the upcoming next-generation model.

Monthly and year-to-date results:

Other brands in Renault Group

On top of that, Renault's Dacia brand noted over 1,100 sales of the all-new all-electric Dacia Spring Electric (over 4,000 YTD).

The JMEV's Eveasy brand sold in China some 1,840 YTD. The company is a joint venture between the Renault Group, Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) and China Agricultural Development Construction Fund Corporation. The French manufacturer holds a controlling stake in JMEV since 2019.