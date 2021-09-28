The European plug-in electric car market notes strong expansion this Summer in very challenging circumstances, as the overall car market is down.
In August, the total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe amounted to 155,734, which is about 60% more than a year ago, according to the latest report by Jose Pontes (based on EV-Volumes data).
The market share has increased to 17%, including 8% for BEVs and 9% for PHEV. All-electric cars are catching up with plug-in hybrids right now, expanding faster - by 72% year-over-year (while the PHEV increased by 47%).
We are now waiting on September's results, which should be very high due to Tesla's usual push in the last month of a quarter.
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – August 2021
So far this year, over 1.35 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's also 17% of the total market (8% BEVs).
The most popular models
The two most popular models in August were the Volkswagen ID.3 (8,025) and Tesla Model 3 (7,878). The Model 3 is also #1 YTD (76,440) with a huge advantage over the ID.3 (44,625).
The Volkswagen ID.4 (4,844) was third, ahead of the Renault ZOE (4,065) and Ford Mustang Mach-E (3,743).
If we count the Skoda Enyaq iV (3,674) together with the Volkswagen ID.4, we would get a total of 8,518 and there is also Audi Q4 e-tron (2,082) on top of that (MEB-based crossover/SUV models from the Volkswagen Group).
The Ford Kuga PHEV (3,666) is the top plug-in hybrid model in Europe.
Top models last month:
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 8,025 (including 3,750 in Germany)
- Tesla Model 3 - 7,878
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,844
- Renault ZOE - 4,065
- Ford Mustang Mach-E - 3,743 (4th monthly record in a row)
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,674
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 3,666
- Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e/de - 3,654
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 3,601
- Tesla Model Y - 3,543
Top models year-to-date:
- Tesla Model 3 - 76,440
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 44,625
- Renault ZOE - 38,872
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 33,543
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 32,507
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 29,356
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 28,393
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 28,260
- BMW 330e - 26,537
- Fiat 500 electric - 26,064
Top automotive groups year-to-date:
Finally, here are the top automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales volume in Europe:
- Volkswagen Group - 25% share (Volkswagen brand - 11%)
- Stellantis - 14% share
- BMW - 11% share (BMW brand at 9%)
- Daimler - 10% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 9%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 9%
Tesla noted 6% share so far this year.
