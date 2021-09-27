China achieved a new all-time monthly sales record of plug-in electric car sales in August, beating the previous one (from June) by 22%.
In total, some 286,514 passenger plug-in cars were registered, which is roughly 187% more than a year ago.
Not only that, as the overall car market was down 12% year-over-year, plug-ins significantly expanded their market share to 19% (including 15% BEVs and 4% PHEVs)!
That's a very high level and we guess that in the last three months we will see even bigger records and market share beyond 20%.
Plug-in electric car sales in China – August 2021
So far this year, over 1.6 million passenger plug-in cars were sold (significantly more than in all of 2020), which is 12.4% of the total market. BEV share stands at 10.1%.
The total plug-in car sales in China might reach about 2.5 million in 2021.
Model rank
Let's now take a look at the best-selling models for the month, taking into account that Tesla once again has sent most of its production to Europe.
The top-selling electric model - Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (at over 41,000) - in August was also the top model overall (although we must remember that it's a microcar).
The second best was the BYD Qin Plus PHEV (13,043), while the third was the Tesla Model Y (11,576),
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 41,188
- BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 13,043
- Tesla Model Y - 11,576
- Li Xiang One EREV - 9,433
- SAIC Roewe Clever EV - 8,913
- BYD Song Pro PHEV - 8,726
- BYD Qin Plus EV - 7,633
- Changan Benni EV - 7,358
- BYD Han (BEV) - 6,198
- XPeng P7 - 6,165
In the year-to-date comparison, there are no changes in the top 10. The Wuling microcar is followed by the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y and seven Chinese plug-ins:
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 253,704
- Tesla Model 3 - 92,755
- Tesla Model Y - 59,900
- BYD Han (BEV) - 50,455
- Li Xiang One EREV - 48,176
- Changan Benni EV - 45,206
- BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 43,456
- Great Wall Ora Black Cat - 41,760
- GAC Aion S - 41,192
- Chery eQ - 37,576
The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) has the largest market share in the plug-in segment so far this year - 17%. BYD, thanks to massive records, has expanded to 16%, while Tesla is third with 10%.
About this article