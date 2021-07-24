About 235,000 plug-ins were sold, which translated to 15% market share.
Plug-in electric car sales surge in China to new record levels as multiple models are selling better than ever.
In June, some 235,000 passenger plug-in cars were registered (new all-time record), which is probably close to 160% more than a year ago. Moreover, the market share increased to 15% and 12% are BEVs. Plug-in hybrids are not that popular in China.
Plug-in electric car sales in China – June 2021
So far this year, about 1.1 million passenger plug-in cars were sold, which is 11% of the total market. BEV share stands at 9%.
It's obvious that this year sales will exceed 2 million - possibly even 2.5 million.
Model rank
Let's now take a look at the best selling models for the month, which is a mix of very small, entry-level EVs (like Wuling, Great Wall Ora Black Cat and Changan Benni EV) and hot market leaders (Tesla, BYD and others):
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 29,143
- Tesla Model 3 - 16,514
- Tesla Model Y - 11,623
- BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 9,269
- Li Xiang One EREV - 7,713
- Great Wall Ora Black Cat - 6,508
- Changan Benni EV - 6,358
- GAC Aion S - 5,916
- BYD Han (BEV) - 5,802
- BYD Song Pro PHEV - 5,450
In the year-to-date comparison, aside from Wuling's massive advantage, two locally produced Tesla models are the most popular electric cars in China:
- Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 181,810
- Tesla Model 3 - 84,844
- Tesla Model Y - 46,180
- BYD Han (BEV) - 38,665
- Great Wall Ora Black Cat - 31,994
- GAC Aion S - 30,452
- Li Xiang One EREV - 30,154
- Changan Benni EV - 29,147
- Chery eQ - 27,136
- BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 21,376
