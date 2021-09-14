In August, new passenger car registrations in Germany decreased by 23% year-over-year to 193,307. Plug-in sales continue to grow, expanding their market share.

The total number of new passenger plug-in electric cars amounted to 53,357, which is 61% more than a year ago. The market share is at an all-time record level of 27.6%.

Results by type:

BEVs: 28,860 – up 80% at 14.9% market share

– up 80% at 14.9% market share PHEVs: 24,497 – up 43% at 12.7% market share

– up 43% at 12.7% market share Total: 53,357 – up 61% at 27.6% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – August 2021

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

So far this year, more than 421,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany. It's the largest plug-in market in Europe.

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 203,040 – up 163% at 11.1% market share

– up 163% at 11.1% market share PHEVs: 218,222 – up 1154% at 12.0% market share

– up 1154% at 12.0% market share Total: 421,262– up 159% at 23.1% market share

Sales of brands/models

The top brands in terms of plug-in electric car sales last month were: Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW, just like in July. Volkswagen is also #1 in terms of BEV sales and the Volkswagen Group is the biggest automotive group in the plug-in segment.

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations (at least 1,000) were:

Volkswagen: 9,232 - 7,462 BEVs and 1,770 PHEVs

- 7,462 BEVs and 1,770 PHEVs Mercedes-Benz: 5,808 - 1,197 BEVs and 4,611 PHEVs

- 1,197 BEVs and 4,611 PHEVs Audi: 4,771 - 1,075 BEVs and 3,696 PHEVs

- 1,075 BEVs and 3,696 PHEVs BMW: 3,921 - 1,280 BEVs and 2,641 PHEVs

- 1,280 BEVs and 2,641 PHEVs Tesla: 3,810 - 3,810 BEVs

- 3,810 BEVs SEAT: 3,285 - 419 BEVs and 2,866 PHEVs

- 419 BEVs and 2,866 PHEVs Hyundai: 3,027 - 2,165 BEVs and 862 PHEVs

- 2,165 BEVs and 862 PHEVs Skoda: 2,490 - 1,582 BEVs and 908 PHEVs

- 1,582 BEVs and 908 PHEVs Renault: 2,374 - 1,996 BEVs and 378 PHEVs

- 1,996 BEVs and 378 PHEVs Kia: 2,024 - 823 BEVs and 1,201 PHEVs

- 823 BEVs and 1,201 PHEVs Ford: 1,890 - 411 BEVs and 1,479 PHEVs

- 411 BEVs and 1,479 PHEVs Opel: 1,471 - 1,022 BEVs and 449 PHEVs

- 1,022 BEVs and 449 PHEVs Fiat: 1,285 - 1,285 BEVs

- 1,285 BEVs Volvo: 1,096 - 64 BEVs and 1,032 PHEVs

The top-selling all-electric car in August appears to be the Volkswagen ID.3 with 3,750 units, but the Tesla Model 3 with 2,946 also did quite well. Strong results were noted also by the Volkswagen e-up! (2,411), Renault ZOE (1,578), Skoda Enyaq iV (1,326), Fiat 500 electric (1,285), Volkswagen ID.4 (1,278) and Hyundai Kona Electric (1,205)

We can also note the first 864 Tesla Model Y and an additional 783 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Volkswagen e-up! - 2,411 (20,438 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 3,750 (18,845 YTD)

Tesla Model 3 - 2,946 (17,154 YTD)

Hyundai Kona Electric - 1,205 (12,431 YTD)

Renault ZOE - 1,578 (12,220 YTD)

smart fortwo EQ - 551 (10,160 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,278 (8,192 YTD)

Official stats: