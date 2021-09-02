In August, new passenger plug-in electric car registrations almost doubled in Norway, reaching a new market share record.

In total, 14,410 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered last month, which is 90% more than a year ago and 87.7% of the total car market (a new all-time record)!

Those outstanding results were possible thanks to a high number of all-electric car registrations. BEVs for the very first time have exceeded 70% market share, setting a new record of 71.9%.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 11,811 ( up 107% , at 71.9% market share) + 1,072 "used" + 494 new vans

( , at market share) + 1,072 "used" + 494 new vans PHEVs: 2,599 ( up 38% , at 15.8% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 14,410 (up 90%, at 87.7% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – August 2021

So far this year, over 92,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 83% of the total market. The remaining part is shared by conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 66,612 ( up 73% , at 60.1% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 26,046 ( up 61% , at 23.5% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 92,658 (up 69%, at 83.6% market share)

If we take a look at the registrations by powertrain, we can see how dominant the position of plug-ins is right now (87.7% in August).

All-electric cars noted 71.9%, while conventional vehicles just 7.8% (4.6% gasoline, 3.2% diesel). Hybrids took 4.5%.

Models

August was an exceptionally good month for Tesla, which noted 2,083 new registrations (the highest number among all brands), including 774 Model 3 and 1,309 Model Y.

The Tesla Model Y made a big splash in Norway and, as expected, was the most registered model in August.

But not only Tesla did great. The Ford Mustang Mach-E notes 907 registrations, ahead of Volkswagen ID.4 (861), Tesla Model 3 (774), Volkswagen ID.3 (649).

Among the best-selling models is also the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (631 and 1,404 YTD, which translated into #20 place YTD).

In total, more than half of the top 20 models YTD in Norway are stand-alone all-electric cars.

The BEV registration results already in our database (year-to-date):

Tesla Model 3 - 774 (7,048 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 861 (5,630 YTD)

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 907 (4,523 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 565 (4,117 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 424 (3,301 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 444 (3,184 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 296 (3,148 YTD)

Polestar 2 - 299 (2,799 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 338 (2,150 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 649 (1,980 YTD)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 631 (1,404 YTD)

Tesla Model Y - 1,309 (1,309 YTD)

Unfortunately, the basic report does not reveal the share of plug-ins for Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 (one of the top models in Norway).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD