The Tesla Model Y was the most registered model in its debut month.
In August, new passenger plug-in electric car registrations almost doubled in Norway, reaching a new market share record.
In total, 14,410 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered last month, which is 90% more than a year ago and 87.7% of the total car market (a new all-time record)!
Those outstanding results were possible thanks to a high number of all-electric car registrations. BEVs for the very first time have exceeded 70% market share, setting a new record of 71.9%.
Stats for the month:
- BEVs: 11,811 (up 107%, at 71.9% market share) + 1,072 "used" + 494 new vans
- PHEVs: 2,599 (up 38%, at 15.8% market share)
- Total: 14,410 (up 90%, at 87.7% market share)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – August 2021
So far this year, over 92,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 83% of the total market. The remaining part is shared by conventional and hybrid models.
Stats year-to-date:
- BEVs: 66,612 (up 73%, at 60.1% market share)
- PHEVs: 26,046 (up 61%, at 23.5% market share)
- Total: 92,658 (up 69%, at 83.6% market share)
If we take a look at the registrations by powertrain, we can see how dominant the position of plug-ins is right now (87.7% in August).
All-electric cars noted 71.9%, while conventional vehicles just 7.8% (4.6% gasoline, 3.2% diesel). Hybrids took 4.5%.
Models
August was an exceptionally good month for Tesla, which noted 2,083 new registrations (the highest number among all brands), including 774 Model 3 and 1,309 Model Y.
The Tesla Model Y made a big splash in Norway and, as expected, was the most registered model in August.
But not only Tesla did great. The Ford Mustang Mach-E notes 907 registrations, ahead of Volkswagen ID.4 (861), Tesla Model 3 (774), Volkswagen ID.3 (649).
Among the best-selling models is also the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (631 and 1,404 YTD, which translated into #20 place YTD).
In total, more than half of the top 20 models YTD in Norway are stand-alone all-electric cars.
The BEV registration results already in our database (year-to-date):
- Tesla Model 3 - 774 (7,048 YTD)
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 861 (5,630 YTD)
- Ford Mustang Mach-E - 907 (4,523 YTD)
- Audi e-tron - 565 (4,117 YTD)
- Mercedes-Benz EQC - 424 (3,301 YTD)
- Nissan LEAF - 444 (3,184 YTD)
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 296 (3,148 YTD)
- Polestar 2 - 299 (2,799 YTD)
- MG ZS EV - 338 (2,150 YTD)
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 649 (1,980 YTD)
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 631 (1,404 YTD)
- Tesla Model Y - 1,309 (1,309 YTD)
Unfortunately, the basic report does not reveal the share of plug-ins for Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 (one of the top models in Norway).
Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD
Source: OFV
About this article