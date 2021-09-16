We've heard it over and over, the yoke is a joke! However, other folks seem to really like the Tesla Model S Plaid's steering yoke. As we've said in the past, it's our opinion that the yoke should be optional. While the Nurburgring record was recently set with it, we've seen other Plaid race participants swap it out for something more round.

At any rate, we can honestly say we didn't even need to start reading Consumer Reports' recent article to assume what the publication likely thinks about the Plaid's steering yoke. However, we did read the article, of course, and it's worth sharing.

Essentially, CR says the steering "serves little benefit," and has "potential safety pitfalls." While we've been hot and cold about CR's Tesla coverage over the years (the publication actually taught people how to trick Tesla Autopilot), we're certain there are folks out there who agree with the CR's take about the yoke. In fact, we've seen similar takes all over the internet, some from huge Tesla fans and owners. Let's dive in.

Just to get you into the right frame of mind, the Consumer Reports article begins with this paragraph:

"My hands hurt. That’s no surprise—they usually ache at the end of the day, thanks to unlucky genetics and years of writing for a living. But as I type this, the soreness is exacerbated because of an unusual source: A few hours spent behind the new steering “yoke” of the brand-new Tesla Model S that we just purchased for testing."

CR also embedded this tweet and Elon Musk's reply. For background, the question comes from an avid Tesla supporter, who may or may not be a fan of the yoke:

We haven't driven a car with a yoke, but we can imagine it would be pretty off-putting, at least at first. If you've spent years driving with a normal wheel, which basically every driver has, something new and different is going to trip you up. I recently had to get a new mouse and keyboard for my computer, and let me tell you, I'm ready to through them to the curb.

With that said, most people will get used to it, and many Model S drivers have already admitted that have. However, CR has plenty to share, good and bad. The publication let 10 test drivers experience the steering yoke over the course of a week.

Consumer Reports and its test drivers agree with Musk, the yoke does make it easier to see the display. However, it makes it difficult to make certain turns, hand-over-hand turns aren't really possible, it slips out of the driver's hands often, it's too thick for smaller hands, you can't really hold it lightly or let it slip through your hands, there are issues with the turn signals, if you lose your grip, it's hard to "catch" the yoke, and the list goes on and on.

Be sure to follow the source link to Consumer Reports' original article for many more details.