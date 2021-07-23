Esteemed tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKHBD) says the Tesla Model S Plaid is "stupid fast," which we already knew, though his acceleration demos are fun to watch. He also says the car is built better than ever, and this is very important since Tesla has a reputation for inconsistencies with build quality. However, Brownlee makes it clear that he's not impressed with the yoke.

We often remind our audience that Tesla doesn't advertise, so how in the heck is demand for its cars so high that it can't possibly keep up? Tesla fans and owners do the advertising, and even if they have some negatives to share, it doesn't seem to matter. People flock to social media and YouTube to check out these Tesla reviews, and then, it appears many of them place an order.

We can only imagine that this type of situation is especially true when it comes to videos by the likes of Marques Brownlee (MKHBD), who has over 14 million followers, and isn't specifically a Tesla reviewer. He's a tech guy, so it makes sense that he reports on Tesla. However, since MKBHD is essentially a well-known and trusted online product reviewer, his Tesla reviews follow suit. He shares the good and the bad so that you can make an educated buying decision.

Interestingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk already chimed in:

When people visit a YouTube channel for a tech review, there's an expectation that the host will dive deep into the product and let them know if it's worth it to buy or not. This means the reviewer must expose all the ins and outs. If the reviewer fails them, there's a good chance they're not going to subscribe, and it's very clear Brownlee doesn't have a lack of followers.

While MKBHD's Model S impressions don't provide any sort of massive surprise – we know the Plaid is crazy fast, and we're well aware that the yoke is troubling to some – they hold a ton of weight for many people, and his delivery is arguably unmatched.

At any rate, the video above has a lot of other information to digest, so we'll leave you to watch it. If you only watch one Tesla Model S Plaid review all the way through, this might be the best option. MKBHD is fun, easy to watch, and very thorough. He also makes sure that everything is simple to understand. Once you're done watching, don't forget to leave us a comment.