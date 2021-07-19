It comes as no surprise that Brooks Weisblat of Drag Times took delivery of a brand-new Tesla Model S Plaid. It's the quickest production car ever built, so there just has to be one for Drag Times' videos.

We already watched Brooks demonstrate the Model S Plaid's performance at the strip, but this video is a bit different. In fact, most of the video doesn't even focus on the car's "magic" acceleration times. Rather, it's about taking delivery of the refreshed Model S, as well as getting the car cleaned and having paint protection applied.

At any rate, Brooks talks about Motor Trend's recent coverage that claims the Model S Plaid can't actually pull off the numbers Tesla advertised except under very specific conditions. You probably remember, Motor Trend sort of went to bat against Tesla's zero to 60 mph claims due to rollout, which is strange since rollout is common. However, the publication also talked about how Tesla insisted the Plaid do the runs at a specific track with a specially prepped surface.

Since Motor Trend was the first big automotive publication to officially test the Model S Plaid, and people look to the site for acceleration times, it seems Tesla wanted to make sure everything was done correctly.

Fast-forward to the present and Brooks takes the car onto a "street" surface. He doesn't disclose exactly what this street surface looks like or where it's located. The point here is that the Model S Plaid can actually pull off the numbers Tesla promised without being on a sticky drag strip.

Brooks pulls off a 9.23-second quarter mile right off the bat, which is better than the time he got at the treated strip. It takes him a few passes to get the best 0 to 60 time, but he also pulls it off. He even says the car isn't at a full state of charge.

This just goes to show that there are so many variables when it comes to cars' acceleration times. For a better idea of how it all played out, check out the video above. Then, scroll down and leave us a comment.