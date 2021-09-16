Kia reports over 5,700 retail all-electric car sales (Soul EV and Niro EV) in August, which is almost 26% more than a year ago.

That's actually not a bad result, although soon the volume might double as the BEV lineup will be joined by the all-new Kia EV6.

Compared to 217,204 Kia cars sold globally in August (up 0.1% year-over-year), those two models alone stand for 2.6%.

Kia retail sales*:

Soul EV: 921 (6,319 YTD)



Niro EV: 4,786 (35,861 YTD)

EV6: 1

Total: 5,708 (up 26%)

* Only models for which sales data are available.

According to Kia's data, the EV6 model is ramping up quickly and the sales volume (on a plant level) increased from basically up to 10 units a month, to several thousands in August.

The manufacturer reports 5,670 units that have left the South Korean plant last month, out of which 1,910 were for domestic market and 3,760 for export (Europe).

That's a volume not too far away from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (recently 6,706 in August, after two 8,000 months).

In other words, the total Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP production volume is already above 10,000 a month, and we should see this in new registrations stats in September and October.

It's great to see that within a month or two, Kia should be able to sell all-electric cars in five-digit numbers (plus some plug-in hybrids). That would be equivalent to several percent of the total global volume.

The demand side is far exceeding the supply, as there are thousands of customers waiting for the EV6 alone, both in South Korea and Europe, as well as in the U.S.

Considering that multiple new E-GMP-based EV1-EV9 models are coming in the next couple of years, Kia's BEVs are now on a clear growth path.