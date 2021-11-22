The second-generation Kia Niro is almost here as the Korean automaker has confirmed its world debut at the Seoul Mobility Show on November 25.

Redesigned under the company’s “Opposites United” design philosophy, the all-new Niro appears to adopt a bolder appearance than the outgoing model. Looking at the four teaser images Kia dropped, the subcompact crossover seems to borrow several design cues from the all-electric 2019 HabaNiro concept.

Of course, it doesn’t get scissor doors, going for a more conventional four-door approach instead. However, it sports similar details like the front LED daytime running light signature and boomerang-shaped vertical taillights.

The proportions are obviously altered on the production car and less sporty in order to create a roomier interior than on the show car. However, Kia says the all-new Niro “embodies HabaNiro’s adventure-ready attitude with a clean and high-tech two tone body.”

We can’t really tell whether the crossover in these teaser images features a two-tone paintwork, but we’ll take Kia’s word for it.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Niro teasers

4 Photos

Moving on to the interior, the second-generation Kia Niro has very little in common with the HabaNiro concept, borrowing a lot from the brand’s newest models instead, especially the EV6.

According to Kia, it features an unconventional asymmetric dash that combines horizontal and diagonal forms to realize “Opposites United” design cues. The new Niro is also said to fulfill the brand’s “Joy for Reason” ethos with its bold, practical and eco-friendly construction.

We can spot a wide screen display, a steering wheel that resembles the one in the EV6, and separate buttons for the climate control system.

Not much is known about the next-gen Kia Niro’s specifications, but the subcompact crossover is expected to ride on a platform offering hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and pure electric powertrains. One thing is certain: it will continue to be an eco-friendly model.

“Taking inspiration from the natural world that sustainable mobility aims to protect, the new Niro appeals to the complex needs of sustainability-conscious consumers and delivers a design that connects eco-friendliness with fun and driving pleasure.”

We’ll learn more when the Kia Niro will be unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show on November 25 at 11:30 am KST (November 24 at 9:30 pm EST).