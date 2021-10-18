Kia reports that in the third quarter of 2021 it sold 177,014 cars in the U.S., which is its best third quarter ever. The year-to-date numbers are also quite positive as 555,525 cars sold so far is a 30% increase year-over-year.

An interesting thing for us is of course the EV sales and as it turns out, Kia notes its all-time best results. In September, Kia EV sales exceeded 1,000 units for the first time ever and its past two quarters were record breaking. Not bad, considering that the launch of the Kia EV6 is still ahead of us.

Manufacturer's data indicates that the South Korean manufacturer has sold in Q3 some 2,933 Kia Niro EV (plus a small number of Kia Soul EV, which is kind of a surprise that there are still some previous-generation cars in the inventory).

Nonetheless, the Niro EV is up 318% year-over-year and is responsible for 1.7% of the total volume.

Kia Niro EV sales in the U.S. in Q3 2021

So far this year, Kia sold only 5,827 Niro EV, which is more than half of the cumulative result of 11,183 since early 2019.

We guess that the updated 2022 version might continue to sell relatively well (in Q3 better than the Nissan LEAF, and not that far from the recall-affected Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV), especially since the EV market is constrained by supply of other models.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Niro EV

14 Photos

For reference, the previous generation Kia Soul EV noted cumulative sales of just 6,316 units (since late 2014) and the second generation wasn't even introduced in the U.S. (it's available in Europe, without a conventional counterpart though).

The future of Kia is in the new E-GMP based electric cars, starting with the EV6 in early 2022 (sales in South Korea and Europe already started).