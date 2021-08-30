Kia America announced today the 2022 model year Kia Niro EV, which was slightly refreshed and better equipped as standard.

On the outside, the Niro EV now has the new Kia badging on the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub and wheel center caps. The biggest change is probably that the 10.25-inch touchscreen is now standard.

"For the new model year, the 10.25-inch touchscreen becomes standard. Navigation, UVO link and Sirius XM satellite radio along with the premium Harmon/Kardon sound system are bundled into the touchscreen."

Unfortunately, the entry-level trim version is now $900 more expensive ($39,990 compared to $39,090 in 2021 MY):

EX: $39,990

EX Premium: $44,650

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) $39,990 +$1,175 $7,500 $33,665

The specs remain the same with a 64 kWh battery, an EPA range of 239 miles (385 km), and a 150 kW electric motor.

Let's take a look at the EPA numbers:

More about the 2022 Kia Niro PHEV:

Powertrain: 64 kWh battery and 201-horsepower electric motor Range: EPA-estimated All Electric Range: 239 miles DriveWise Features: Forward Collision Warning

Std: EX, EX Premium

Forward Collision-Avoidance-Assist (FCA-Ped & Cycle) with camera and radar (car, pedestrian and cyclist detection)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Highway Driving Assist (HDA)

Std: EX, EX Premium

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Std: EX, EX Premium

Parking Distance Warning – Reverse

Std: EX Premium Dimensions: Overall Length:172.2 in.

Overall Width: 71.1 in.

Overall Height: 61.8 in. (with standard roof rails)

Wheelbase: 106.3 in.

Cargo Capacity:

18.5 cu.-ft. (rear seats upright, with luggage under tray)

53.0 cu.-ft. (rear seats folded, with luggage under tray)

99.6 cu.-ft. (passenger volume)

Curb Weight, min:3,854 lbs. (no options)

