Price and range remain the same.

Kia has announced today the 2022 model year Niro PHEV for the U.S. market, which was only slightly refreshed compared to the 2021 version.

The South Korean manufacturer notes the new Kia badging on the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub and wheel center caps. Overall, the car appears to be more attractive visually now.

2022 Kia Niro PHEV
In terms of pricing, there are three trim levels, with the same starting MSRP of $29,590.

  • LXS: $29,590
  • EX: $33,390
  • EX Premium: $36,490
Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Kia Niro PHEV $29,590 +$1,175 $4,543 $26,222

Also, the specs remain basically unchanged with the same 8.9 kWh battery, the same 26 miles (42 km) of EPA range and the same EV power output of 66.9 kW (it might be not enough to maintain the EV mode in some cases).

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
EV
Range		 EPA
Total
Range
2022 Kia Niro PHEV FWD 8.9 26 mi
(42 km)		 560 mi
(901 km)

Let's take a look at the EPA numbers:

external_image

2022 Kia Niro PHEV

2022 Kia Niro PHEV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle]
All-electric
Combined
City
Highway		 0-26 mi (0-41.8 km)
26 mi (41.8 km)
27.67 mi (44.5 km)
24.08 mi (38.7 km)
EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)
110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)
99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode:
Combined
City
Highway		 46 MPG
48 MPG
44 MPG
Total range (EV+HEV): 560 mi (901 km)

More about the 2022 Kia Niro PHEV:

Powertrain: 

  • 1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined)
  • 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer hybrid battery

DriveWise Features5:

  • Forward Collision-Avoidance – Car and Pedestrian (camera type)
    Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance – Car, Pedestrian, Cyclist (camera and radar)
    Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
    Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium
  • Lane Following Assist (LFA)
    Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium
  • Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go
    Std: EX
  • Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)
    Std: EX Premium
  • Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
    Std: EX Premium
  • High Beam Assist (HBA)
    Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
    Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium
  • Parking Distance Warning – Reverse
    Std: EX Premium

Dimensions: 

  • Overall Length: 171.5 in.
  • Overall Width: 71.1 in.
  • Overall Height: 60.8 in. (with standard roof rails)
  • Wheelbase: 106.3 in.
  • Cargo Capacity:
    19.4 cu.-ft. (rear seats upright, with luggage under tray); 22.4 cu-ft. without tray
    54.5 cu.-ft. (rear seats folded, with luggage under tray); 63.2 cu.-ft. without tray
    100.9 cu.-ft. (passenger volume)
  • Curb Weight, min:  3,391 – 3,450 lbs.

