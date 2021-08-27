Kia has announced today the 2022 model year Niro PHEV for the U.S. market, which was only slightly refreshed compared to the 2021 version.

The South Korean manufacturer notes the new Kia badging on the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub and wheel center caps. Overall, the car appears to be more attractive visually now.

In terms of pricing, there are three trim levels, with the same starting MSRP of $29,590.

LXS: $29,590

EX: $33,390

EX Premium: $36,490

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia Niro PHEV $29,590 +$1,175 $4,543 $26,222

Also, the specs remain basically unchanged with the same 8.9 kWh battery, the same 26 miles (42 km) of EPA range and the same EV power output of 66.9 kW (it might be not enough to maintain the EV mode in some cases).

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 2022 Kia Niro PHEV FWD 8.9 26 mi

(42 km) 560 mi

(901 km)

Let's take a look at the EPA numbers:

2022 Kia Niro PHEV

2022 Kia Niro PHEV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-26 mi (0-41.8 km)

26 mi (41.8 km)

27.67 mi (44.5 km)

24.08 mi (38.7 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)

110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km)

99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 46 MPG

48 MPG

44 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 560 mi (901 km)

