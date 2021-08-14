The upcoming 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV has received a slightly better EPA range and energy consumption rating than a similar 7-seat PHEV model from its sister brand - Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV.

The EPA Combined all-electric range value is 32 miles (52 km), which is also 2 miles more than initially anticipated.

For reference, the Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV noted 30 miles (48 km) of EPA EV range. Let's recall that the battery capacity in both models is 13.8 kWh.

The prices are not yet announced, but the battery capacity qualifies for $6,587 of the federal tax credit.

2022 Kia Sorento PHEV

While the all-electric EPA Combined range is 32 miles (52 km), in the city the car might achieve a slightly better result of almost 34 miles. That's close to the WLTP range rating of 57 km (35 miles).

According to the EPA, Kia Sorento PHEV energy consumption in the all-electric mode (Combined) is 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km).

2022 Kia Sorento PHEV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-32 mi (0-51.5 km)

32 mi (51.5 km)

33.77 mi (54.3 km)

29.92 mi (48.1 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi (252 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 34 MPG

35 MPG

33 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 460 mi (740 km)

Kia Sorento PHEV specs:

Range (all-electric)

EPA: 32 miles (51.5 km)

WLTP: 57 km (35.4 miles)

WLTP City: 70 km (43.5 miles)

13.8 kWh battery

battery all-wheel drive

peak system output of 265 ps and 350 Nm of torque

1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine (180 ps and 265 Nm torque),

six-speed automatic transmission

electric motor (66.9 kW and 304 Nm torque)

1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine (180 ps and 265 Nm torque), six-speed automatic transmission electric motor (66.9 kW and 304 Nm torque) 7-seat or 5-seat

cargo space (7-seat): 809L with third row down, 175L with all rows up

cargo space (5-seat): 898L

cargo space (5-seat): 898L seven-year, 100,000 miles warranty for the car

3.3 kW on-board charger

Kia’s 7-year/150,000 km warranty (100,000 miles in the UK). The warranty also covers the car’s electric motor and battery pack

Gallery: Kia Sorento PHEV