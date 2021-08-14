The EPA Combined EV range is 33 miles (53 km), while the total is 420 miles (676 km).
The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV received an official EPA range and efficiency rating, which is a bit better than initially anticipated.
The 13.8 kWh battery is big enough to go up to 33 miles (53 km) in all-electric mode, compared to 28 or 32 miles hinted at a few months ago.
The range is also slightly longer than in the case of the Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV (30 miles), equipped with the same 13.8 kWh battery.
The prices are not yet announced, but the battery capacity qualifies for $6,587 of the federal tax credit.
2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV
The EPA Combined all-electric range is 33 miles (53 km), but in the city, the car should be able to go 35 miles (56 km), which is equal to the European WLTP range rating.
The combined energy consumption in EV mode is quite substantial at 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km).
The total EPA range is 420 miles (676 km).
|2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle]
|All-electric
Combined
City
Highway
|0-33 mi (0-53.1 km)
33 mi (53.1 km)
35.03 mi (56.4 km)
29.72 mi (47.8 km)
|EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)
87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)
74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi (283 Wh/km)
|EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode:
|Combined
City
Highway
|35 MPG
35 MPG
35 MPG
|Total range (EV+HEV): 420 mi (676 km)
2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV specs:
- about 56 km (35 miles) of WLTP all-electric range
33 miles (53 km) of EPA all-electric range
estimated fuel economy of 80 MPGe
- 13.8 kWh battery
360 V system, battery output 88 kW
- all-wheel drive
- system output: 261 horsepower (265 PS) and 350 Nm of torque
1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected gasoline engine (180 hp/195 lb.-ft.) with a six-speed automatic transmission plus a 66.9 kW/304 Nm (224 lb.-ft.) electric motor
- 7.2 kW on-board charger (less than two hours to recharge the system)
- 558 litres overall for luggage with the seats up and up to 1,737 litres with the seats folded
- Towing Capacity (w/ trailer brakes): 2,000 lbs (907 kg)
Towing Capacity (w/o trailer brakes): 1,650 lbs (748 kg)
About this article