The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV received an official EPA range and efficiency rating, which is a bit better than initially anticipated.

The 13.8 kWh battery is big enough to go up to 33 miles (53 km) in all-electric mode, compared to 28 or 32 miles hinted at a few months ago.

The range is also slightly longer than in the case of the Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV (30 miles), equipped with the same 13.8 kWh battery.

The prices are not yet announced, but the battery capacity qualifies for $6,587 of the federal tax credit.

2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV

The EPA Combined all-electric range is 33 miles (53 km), but in the city, the car should be able to go 35 miles (56 km), which is equal to the European WLTP range rating.

The combined energy consumption in EV mode is quite substantial at 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km).

The total EPA range is 420 miles (676 km).

2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-33 mi (0-53.1 km)

33 mi (53.1 km)

35.03 mi (56.4 km)

29.72 mi (47.8 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi (283 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 35 MPG

35 MPG

35 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 420 mi (676 km)

2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV specs: