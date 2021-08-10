The Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is one of the latest plug-in hybrid models that soon will enter the U.S. market (initially only in some of the states - CA, CO, CT, ME, MA, MD, NJ, NY, OR, RI, & VT).

According to CarsDirect's data, derived from a recent ordering guide, the base SEL trim will start at $40,535 with a destination charge. Assuming a destination charge of $1,185, we guess that the MSRP is $39,350.

After deducting the available $6,587 federal tax credit (for 13.8 kWh total battery capacity), the effective price is $33,948.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV $39,350 +$1,185 $6,587 $33,948

Considering that the base hybrid version is $5,700 less expensive ($33,650), after deducting the federal tax credit, it turns out that the PHEV is $887 more affordable.

The base conventional gasoline SEL version starts at $29,000 (MSRP), $30,185 with DST, which means that the PHEV is still $3,763 more expensive, despite the federal tax credit.

For buyers that can benefit from the 30 miles (48 km) of all-electric EPA range, the plug-in hybrid version is probably a very interesting option.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV AWD 13.8 30 mi

(48 km) 440 mi

(708 km)

Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV specs: