Effectively, it will be cheaper than the conventional hybrid version.

The Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is one of the latest plug-in hybrid models that soon will enter the U.S. market (initially only in some of the states - CA, CO, CT, ME, MA, MD, NJ, NY, OR, RI, & VT).

According to CarsDirect's data, derived from a recent ordering guide, the base SEL trim will start at $40,535 with a destination charge. Assuming a destination charge of $1,185, we guess that the MSRP is $39,350.

After deducting the available $6,587 federal tax credit (for 13.8 kWh total battery capacity), the effective price is $33,948.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV $39,350 +$1,185 $6,587 $33,948

Considering that the base hybrid version is $5,700 less expensive ($33,650), after deducting the federal tax credit, it turns out that the PHEV is $887 more affordable.

The base conventional gasoline SEL version starts at $29,000 (MSRP), $30,185 with DST, which means that the PHEV is still $3,763 more expensive, despite the federal tax credit.

For buyers that can benefit from the 30 miles (48 km) of all-electric EPA range, the plug-in hybrid version is probably a very interesting option.

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
EV
Range		 EPA
Total
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV AWD 13.8 30 mi
(48 km)		 440 mi
(708 km)		  

See also

hyundai santa fe phev range Upcoming Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV Gets EPA Range Rating
jeep wrangler 4xe price increases Jeep Wrangler 4xe Price Increases Again

Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV specs:

  • all-electric EPA range: 30 miles (49.9 km)
    total range: 440 miles (708 km)
  • 13.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery
  • all-wheel drive 
  • system output of 194 kW (261 hp /265 PS) and 350 Nm of torque (1.6-litre T-GDi ‘Smartstream’ gasoline engine, a newly-developed 6-speed automatic transmission 6AT and 66.9 kW electric motor)
  • AC charging in about 3.4 h
  • 7-seat or 5-seat
  • Trunk capacity:
    5-seat versions: 634 liters (831 with the second-row seats pushed forward)
    7-seat version: 571 liters (782 liters)
  • Dimensions (in mm): Length: 4,785 (+15mm), Width: 1,900 (+10mm), Height: 1,685 (+5mm), Wheelbase: 2,765, Overhang: Front 945 (+5mm), Rear 1,075 (+10mm)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com