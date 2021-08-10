Effectively, it will be cheaper than the conventional hybrid version.
The Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is one of the latest plug-in hybrid models that soon will enter the U.S. market (initially only in some of the states - CA, CO, CT, ME, MA, MD, NJ, NY, OR, RI, & VT).
According to CarsDirect's data, derived from a recent ordering guide, the base SEL trim will start at $40,535 with a destination charge. Assuming a destination charge of $1,185, we guess that the MSRP is $39,350.
After deducting the available $6,587 federal tax credit (for 13.8 kWh total battery capacity), the effective price is $33,948.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV
|$39,350
|+$1,185
|$6,587
|$33,948
Considering that the base hybrid version is $5,700 less expensive ($33,650), after deducting the federal tax credit, it turns out that the PHEV is $887 more affordable.
The base conventional gasoline SEL version starts at $29,000 (MSRP), $30,185 with DST, which means that the PHEV is still $3,763 more expensive, despite the federal tax credit.
For buyers that can benefit from the 30 miles (48 km) of all-electric EPA range, the plug-in hybrid version is probably a very interesting option.
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
EV
Range
|EPA
Total
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV
|AWD
|13.8
|30 mi
(48 km)
|440 mi
(708 km)
Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV specs:
- all-electric EPA range: 30 miles (49.9 km)
total range: 440 miles (708 km)
- 13.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 194 kW (261 hp /265 PS) and 350 Nm of torque (1.6-litre T-GDi ‘Smartstream’ gasoline engine, a newly-developed 6-speed automatic transmission 6AT and 66.9 kW electric motor)
- AC charging in about 3.4 h
- 7-seat or 5-seat
- Trunk capacity:
5-seat versions: 634 liters (831 with the second-row seats pushed forward)
7-seat version: 571 liters (782 liters)
- Dimensions (in mm): Length: 4,785 (+15mm), Width: 1,900 (+10mm), Height: 1,685 (+5mm), Wheelbase: 2,765, Overhang: Front 945 (+5mm), Rear 1,075 (+10mm)
