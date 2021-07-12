The upcoming 2022 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro will be equipped with a higher capacity battery than the current 2021 model year, which translates to a higher all-electric range.

Just like in the case of the new 2022 A7 PHEV, the battery capacity is 17.9 kWh total (up 3.8 kWh or 24% from 14.1 kWh) and 14.1 kWh usable. It means eligibility for the full $7,500 federal tax credit too.

2022 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro

As we can see, the all-electric EPA Combined range is up to 23 miles (37 km), which is 4 miles or 21% more than before (see the 2020 model year rating here). The increase is more or less in line with the increase in battery capacity.

The efficiency in hybrid mode and the total range is a bit down though.

2022 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-23 mi (0-37 km)

23 mi (37 km)

22.7 mi (36.5 km)

23.1 mi (37.2 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 61 MPGe: 552 Wh/mi (343 Wh/km)

60 MPGe: 562 Wh/mi (349 Wh/km)

61 MPGe: 552 Wh/mi (343 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 26 MPG

25 MPG

27 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 390 mi (628 km)

Audi Q5 Sportback TFSI e specs:

Range (all-electric)

EPA: 23 miles (37 km) and 390 miles (628 km) total

WLTP: 56-62 km (35-39 miles) depending on version

and 390 miles (628 km) total depending on version 17.9 kWh battery (14.4 kWh usable)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.3 seconds

battery (14.4 kWh usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph)

all-wheel drive

system output of 362 hp (about 270 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque

a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI engine (195 kW) coupled with an electric motor (105 kW) that sits between the engine and 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission

Gallery: Audi Q5 TFSI e