When the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e entered the U.S. market, its 2020 model year version was rated at 20 miles (32 km) of all-electric range. The recently released EPA rating for the 2021 model year version is 19 miles (31 km).

We would assume that it's a minor adjustment, that happens from time to time with small changes applied to a vehicle and its equipment. However, the efficiency number in all-electric mode was significantly downgraded - by 23% - from 65 MPGe to 50 MPGe - 674 Wh/mi (419 Wh/km).

How to explain that? And if the efficiency went down so much, why is the all-electric range lower only by roughly 5%? Even more confusing is that the efficiency in hybrid mode has not changed, and that the total range in now higher - 400 miles, instead 390 miles.

Well, if there are no errors in the estimates, there must be some changes in available battery capacity or charging losses, or to the test cycle.

2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro EPA rating:

all-electric range of 19 miles (31 km)

total range of 400 miles (644 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode (combined): 50 MPGe - 674 Wh/mi (419 Wh/km) Hybrid mode (combined): 27 MPG



The positive thing from a customer perspective is that the MSRP price is now at $1,000 lower than before. The 2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e starts at $51,900 (+$1,095 DST; it was $995 before), which translates to $46,283 after deducting $6,712 of the federal tax credit.