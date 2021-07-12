While Audi is still offering the 2021 model year A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro, we just spotted in the EPA's database efficiency and range ratings for the new 2022 model year.

It should be a bit more capable as Audi has replaced the previous 14.4 kWh battery with a new one - 17.9 kWh (up 3.8 kWh or 24%), which has 14.1 kWh of usable capacity.

Not only that, the larger battery means that the car will be eligible for a full $7,500 federal tax credit (compared to $6,712 in the case of the 2021 model year).

Let's get into details.

2022 Audi A7 55 TFSI e quattro

The all-electric EPA Combined range is 26 miles (41.8 km), which is two miles more than previously (over 8% more). That does not sound like much considering the substantially increased battery capacity.

Moreover, the total range is down almost 7% from 440 miles (708 km) to 410 miles (660 km), as the efficiency in hybrid mode is lower than before.

Because we would like to see a clear improvement over the 2021 model year, such numbers give us mixed feelings.

2022 Audi A7 55 TFSI e quattro :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-26 mi (0-41.8 km)

26 mi (41.8 km)

24.91 mi (40.1 km)

28.42 mi (45.7 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km)

66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi (317 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 27 MPG

25 MPG

31 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 410 mi (660 km)

2022 Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro specs:

Range (all-electric)

EPA: 26 miles (41.8 km) and 410 miles (660 km) total

WLTP: 61-66 km (38-41 miles) depending on version



and 410 miles (660 km) total depending on version 17.9 kWh battery (14.4 kWh usable)

battery (14.4 kWh usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds

top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 270 kW (367 hp) and 500 Nm of torque

a turbocharged 2-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine with an output of 195 kW (265 hp) and 370 Nm of torque, combined with an electric motor (permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM)) rated at 105 kW and 350 Nm, integrated into the seven-speed S tronic transmission

Gallery: Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro