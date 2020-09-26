The Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro has just received the EPA range and energy efficiency rating and it seems to be the most capable plug-in hybrid Audi so far (in terms of range).

As it turns out, the 14.1 kWh battery allows you to drive for up to 24 miles (38.6 km) in all-electric mode.

The energy consumption on the other hand is 68 MPGe - 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km) in all-electric mode, and 29 MPG in hybrid mode (about 21% better than the slightly different ICE version).

2021 Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro EPA rating:

all-electric range of 24 miles (38.6 km)

total range of 440 miles (708 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode: 68 MPGe - 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km) Hybrid mode: 29 MPG



Deliveries of the A7 PHEV in the U.S. should start this fall.

2021 Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro specs:

Range (all-electric)

EPA: 24 miles (38.6 km) and 440 miles (708 km) total

WLTP: over 40 km (24.9 mi)



and 440 miles (708 km) total 14.1 kWh battery (104 pouch cells, 381 volts)

battery (104 pouch cells, 381 volts) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 270 kW (367 hp) and 500 Nm of torque

a turbocharged 2-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine with an output of 185 kW (252 hp) and 370 Nm of torque, combined with an electric motor (permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM)) rated at 105 kW and 350 Nm, integrated into the seven-speed S tronic transmission

Gallery: Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro