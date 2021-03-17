Initially, Hyundai was expecting 28 miles.
Hyundai announced new details about its upcoming 2022 Tucson PHEV model, which soon should be available in the U.S. (from Summer) and Europe (Spring). Production of this model takes place in Ulsan, South Korea.
According to the latest press release, the all-electric range will be 32 miles (51 km), compared to 28 miles (45 km) expected initially. The number is not yet officially listed on the EPA website. The new value is interesting because the WLTP number was 50 km (31 miles) - maybe it will be updated up as well?
Anyways, it seems that Hyundai will have quite interesting plug-in hybrid on the market. The size of the vehicle, all-wheel-drive and towing capacity of up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg) plus the 7.2 kW charger to replenish range in less than two hours might be an attractive combination.
"Tucson’s plug-in hybrid and hybrid models focus on a balanced combination of fun-to-drive performance coupled with excellent economy, compared with a pure efficiency focus at the compromise of driving engagement by many competitors."
Here is a new photo gallery of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV:
Gallery: Hyundai Tucson PHEV
2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV specs:
- expected 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range
expected 28 miles (45 km) of EPA all-electric range
estimated fuel economy of over 70 MPGe
- 13.8 kWh battery
360 V system, battery output 88 kW
- all-wheel drive
- system output: 261 horsepower (265 PS) and 350 Nm of torque
1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected gasoline engine (180 hp/195 lb.-ft.) with a six-speed automatic transmission plus a 66.9 kW/304 Nm (224 lb.-ft.) electric motor
- 7.2 kW on-board charger (less than two hours to recharge the system)
- 558 litres overall for luggage with the seats up and up to 1,737 litres with the seats folded
- Towing Capacity (w/ trailer brakes): 2,000 lbs (907 kg)
Towing Capacity (w/o trailer brakes): 1,650 lbs (748 kg)
