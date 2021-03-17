Hyundai announced new details about its upcoming 2022 Tucson PHEV model, which soon should be available in the U.S. (from Summer) and Europe (Spring). Production of this model takes place in Ulsan, South Korea.

According to the latest press release, the all-electric range will be 32 miles (51 km), compared to 28 miles (45 km) expected initially. The number is not yet officially listed on the EPA website. The new value is interesting because the WLTP number was 50 km (31 miles) - maybe it will be updated up as well?

Anyways, it seems that Hyundai will have quite interesting plug-in hybrid on the market. The size of the vehicle, all-wheel-drive and towing capacity of up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg) plus the 7.2 kW charger to replenish range in less than two hours might be an attractive combination.

"Tucson’s plug-in hybrid and hybrid models focus on a balanced combination of fun-to-drive performance coupled with excellent economy, compared with a pure efficiency focus at the compromise of driving engagement by many competitors."

Here is a new photo gallery of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV:

2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV specs: