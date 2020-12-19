Customer deliveries are expected to start in early 2021.
It's the fourth PHEV from Kia - after the Ceed Sportswagon, XCeed, Niro - and one of the few available as 7-seaters (see more details here).
It's the fourth PHEV from Kia - after the Ceed Sportswagon, XCeed, Niro - and one of the few available as 7-seaters (see more details here).
According to the manufacturer, the 13.8 kWh will last for up to 57 km (35.4 miles) of all-electric range (WLTP), but in the City cycle, it might be actually significantly more, up to 70 km (43.5 miles). The all-electric EPA range will be about 30 miles (48 km).
In the UK, the Sorento PHEV starts at £44,995 (€49,638 / $60,844). There are three trims available:
- grade ‘2’ - £44,995
- grade ‘3’ - £48,895
- grade ‘4’ - £53,095
Kia Sorento PHEV specs:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: expected 30 miles (48 km)
WLTP: 57 km (35.4 miles)
WLTP City: 70 km (43.5 miles)
- 13.8 kWh battery
- all-wheel drive
- peak system output of 265 ps and 350 Nm of torque
1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine (180 ps and 265 Nm torque),
six-speed automatic transmission
electric motor (66.9 kW and 304 Nm torque)
- 7-seat or 5-seat
- cargo space (7-seat): 809L with third row down, 175L with all rows up
cargo space (5-seat): 898L
- seven-year, 100,000 miles warranty for the car
- 3.3 kW on-board charger
Kia's 7-year/150,000 km warranty (100,000 miles in the UK). The warranty also covers the car's electric motor and battery pack
