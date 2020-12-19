Kia recently started production of the plug-in hybrid Sorento PHEV at the Hwasung manufacturing facility in South Korea and begins to accept pre-orders in Europe (at least in some markets). Customer deliveries are expected in early 2021.

It's the fourth PHEV from Kia - after the Ceed Sportswagon, XCeed, Niro - and one of the few available as 7-seaters (see more details here).

According to the manufacturer, the 13.8 kWh will last for up to 57 km (35.4 miles) of all-electric range (WLTP), but in the City cycle, it might be actually significantly more, up to 70 km (43.5 miles). The all-electric EPA range will be about 30 miles (48 km).

In the UK, the Sorento PHEV starts at £44,995 (€49,638 / $60,844). There are three trims available:

grade ‘2’ - £44,995

grade ‘3’ - £48,895

grade ‘4’ - £53,095

Kia Sorento PHEV specs: