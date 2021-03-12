2021 Niro EV to be announced later this year.
Kia recently announced a new 2021 model year Kia Niro PHEV (and a new 2021 hybrid version) in the U.S. market, with a set of new features and improvements. Details about the 2021 Niro EV will be released at a later date.
The changes are not groundbreaking, as the plug-in hybrid is still equipped with the same powertrain and 8.9 kWh battery for up to 26 miles (42 km) of EPA Combined range.
The price increased a little bit (by $100, plus a $55 higher destination charge) to $29,590 (base LXS trim). The other two trims start at: $33,390 (EX) and $36,550 (EX Premium).
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Kia Niro PHEV
|$29,590
|+$1,175
|$4,543
|$26,222
The general changes include:
- Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door logic-based) is newly added.
- For added convenience, 8-inch display equipped vehicles now come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard (previously wired only).
- Smart Key-equipped vehicles now feature the new Remote Engine Start.
- Navigation-equipped vehicles receive MapCare program with 10 years of complimentary map updates.
- Niro also expands its DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)3 to feature Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Curve (NSCC-C) on vehicles with Navigation and Smart Cruise Control.
2021 Kia Niro PHEV details:
Powertrain:
- 1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined)
- 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer PHEV battery
Fuel Economy – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):
- LXS: 48/44/46
- EX: 48/44/46
- EX Premium: 48/44/46
- All-electric range (full charge): 26-miles
DriveWise Features:
- Forward Collision Avoidance-Pedestrian (FCA-Ped) with camera (vehicle and pedestrian detection)
STD: LXS
- Forward Collision Avoidance-Cyclist (FCA-Cyc) with camera and radar (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection)
STD: EX, EX Premium
- Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium
- Lane Following Assist (LFA)
STD: EX, EX Premium
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)
STD: EX, EX Premium
- Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)
STD: EX Premium
- Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
STD: EX Premium
- High Beam Assist (HBA)
STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium
- Rear-view Camera with dynamic guidelines
STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium
- Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R)
STD: EX Premium
Dimensions:
- Overall Length: 171.5 in.
- Overall Width: 71.1 in.
- Overall Height: 60.8 in. (with standard roof rails)
- Wheelbase: 106.3 in.
- Cargo Capacity:
19.4 cu.ft. (behind second row without luggage under cargo tray)
22.4 (behind second row with luggage under cargo tray)
54.5 cu.ft. (behind first row without luggage under cargo tray)
63.2 cu.ft. (behind first row with luggage under cargo tray)
