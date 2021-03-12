Kia recently announced a new 2021 model year Kia Niro PHEV (and a new 2021 hybrid version) in the U.S. market, with a set of new features and improvements. Details about the 2021 Niro EV will be released at a later date.

The changes are not groundbreaking, as the plug-in hybrid is still equipped with the same powertrain and 8.9 kWh battery for up to 26 miles (42 km) of EPA Combined range.

The price increased a little bit (by $100, plus a $55 higher destination charge) to $29,590 (base LXS trim). The other two trims start at: $33,390 (EX) and $36,550 (EX Premium).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Kia Niro PHEV $29,590 +$1,175 $4,543 $26,222

The general changes include:

Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door logic-based) is newly added.

For added convenience, 8-inch display equipped vehicles now come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard (previously wired only).

Smart Key-equipped vehicles now feature the new Remote Engine Start.

Navigation-equipped vehicles receive MapCare program with 10 years of complimentary map updates.

Niro also expands its DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)3 to feature Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Curve (NSCC-C) on vehicles with Navigation and Smart Cruise Control.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Niro PHEV

20 Photos

2021 Kia Niro PHEV details:

Powertrain:

1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined)

8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer PHEV battery

Fuel Economy – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):

LXS: 48/44/46

EX: 48/44/46

EX Premium: 48/44/46

All-electric range (full charge): 26-miles

DriveWise Features:

Forward Collision Avoidance-Pedestrian (FCA-Ped) with camera (vehicle and pedestrian detection)

STD: LXS

STD: LXS Forward Collision Avoidance-Cyclist (FCA-Cyc) with camera and radar (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection)

STD: EX, EX Premium

STD: EX, EX Premium Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium Lane Following Assist (LFA)

STD: EX, EX Premium

STD: EX, EX Premium Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)

STD: EX, EX Premium

STD: EX, EX Premium Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)

STD: EX Premium

STD: EX Premium Highway Driving Assist (HDA)

STD: EX Premium

STD: EX Premium High Beam Assist (HBA)

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium Rear-view Camera with dynamic guidelines

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R)

STD: EX Premium

Dimensions: