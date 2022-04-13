The second-generation Kia Niro has made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show in three flavors: hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric (EV).

Sporting all-new exterior and interior styling influenced by the HabaNiro concept and the "Opposites United" design philosophy, the 2023 Kia Niro is larger in every dimension, with the automaker claiming class-leading passenger and cargo volume.

Thanks to a longer wheelbase of 107.1 inches and overall length of 174 inches, cargo capacity behind the rear seats increases to 22.8 cubic feet, which Kia says is 50% more cargo room than the Tesla Model 3.

Arriving in late summer 2022 at Kia retailers in all 50 states, the 2023 Kia Niro EV targets 253 miles (407 km) of range and quicker charging compared to the 2022 model: 10-80% in under 45 minutes at a maximum charging capability of 85 kW using a SAE J1772 Level 3 fast charger.

Using the 11 kW onboard charger, the 2023 Kia Niro EV can be recharged in under seven hours on a Level 2 charger. Kia says that an optional heat pump and battery warmer will help preserve range in cold temperatures.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Niro EV and PHEV in US specification

42 Photos

The all-electric Niro EV is powered by a 64.8 kWh battery—slightly larger than the outgoing model's 64 kWh pack—and features a 150-kW (201-hp) motor driving the front wheels. The 2023 Niro EV is available with the same vehicle-to-load (V2L) onboard generator functionality pioneered by the EV6.

The automaker did not announce pricing but said the Niro EV would qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Moving on to the 2023 Kia Niro PHEV, it pairs a 1.6-liter engine with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 62 kW electric motor for a total system output of 180 hp and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque. The plug-in hybrid model also features a 11.1-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery that can be recharged in under three hours when connected to a Level 2 charger.

The all-electric range of the Niro PHEV is estimated at 33 miles (53 km) when fitted with 16-inch wheels, which is an improvement of 25 percent over the model it replaces.

Customers will be able to differentiate the 2023 Niro EV and PHEV by the latter's black door cladding and wheel arches compared to Steel Grey or black exterior trim (depending on the color) for the former.