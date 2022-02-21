Kia is yet to officially announce the specifications of its all-new 2023 Niro EV in the United States, but they're already public on Kia Sweden's website, including pricing.

As with its predecessor, the new Kia Niro offers three electrified models: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure electric. Starting with the latter, it features an electric motor rated at 150 kW (201 horsepower) and 255 Nm (188 lb-ft) of torque. The motor is powered by a 64.8 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 463 kilometers (287 miles) according to preliminary figures pending homologation.

That's calculated according to the WLTP combined cycle, which means the EPA rating will be lower—the current 2022 model is rated at 239 miles on the EPA cycle. Kia also says the Niro EV (marketed as the e-Niro in Sweden) offers fast charging capability, with the battery taking 43 minutes to charge from 10 to 80% under optimal conditions.

Overall, the specs are similar to the outgoing 2022 Kia Niro EV, which has the same power and battery capacity. The peak torque figure is probably wrong, though, as the current model boasts 291 lb-ft compared to the 188 lb-ft figure quoted for the new model. We've contacted Kia Motors America for clarification and will update this story with their response when we get it.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Niro

38 Photos

As for pricing, buyers in Sweden have to pay 495,900 Swedish crowns (the equivalent of $53,000) for the base Kia Niro EV, but we can't make any assumptions regarding US pricing based on that because Sweden has different vehicle taxation laws.

Compared to the 2022 model, the 2023 Niro EV has grown in dimensions, with the 2,720-mm (107-in) wheelbase said to create a more spacious interior. According to Kia, rear seat passengers have more legroom than before, while the luggage compartment has also grown to 475 liters (16.7 cu ft)—measured up to the parcel shelf—24 liters (0.8 cu ft) more than its predecessor. On top of that, the 2023 Niro EV also has a 20-liter (0.7 cu ft) frunk under the hood.

We also get to learn key specs of the 2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid, which combines a 1.6-liter GDI gasoline engine with a new, more powerful 62 kW (80 hp) electric motor for a system output of 183 horsepower. The lithium-ion polymer battery has also grown to 11.1 kWh (from 8.9 kWh), enabling a pure electric driving range of up to 60 km (37 miles), also on the WLTP cycle.

Customers in Sweden can already place orders for the all-new Kia e-Niro, with deliveries scheduled to start this summer.