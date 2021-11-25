Kia has unveiled the all-new Niro subcompact crossover today at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show.

The second-generation Kia Niro marks a significant departure from its predecessor from a design standpoint, as designers went for a bolder approach inspired by the 2019 HabaNiro concept. There are hints of the latest Sportage as well, especially in the strong shoulders, upright windows and the interior.

Completely redesigned inside and out, the new Niro boasts a daring exterior with striking “heartbeat” LED daytime running lights inspired by the HabaNiro study, a transformed “tiger face” that now extends from the hood right through the rugged fender, and wide rear pillars blending into the boomerang-shaped taillights.

Painted in a different color than the rest of the body, the C-pillars are not just for show; Kia says they enhance air flow to improve aerodynamics.

Inside, the 2023 Kia Niro features a fully redesigned dashboard looking like a combination between that of the EV6 and new Sportage. The side-by-side displays are the main highlight, but the striking center console with an electronic dial-type shift lever and the EV6-like multifunction steering wheel are also worth a mention.

The cabin also showcases new recycled materials such as recycled wallpaper for the headliner, Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves for the seats, and BTX (benzene, toluene, and xylene isomers) free paint on the door panels.

Speaking of the seats, they also feature a high-tech lightweight seat mechanism for enhanced roominess, comfort and style. The front headrests feature slim dimensions and incorporate coat hangers on their back cover.

For now, Kia won’t talk powertrains, although it confirms that the new Niro will be available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and pure electric powertrains just like its predecessor.

All the automaker is willing to disclose is the new “Greenzone Drive Mode” of the Niro PHEV, which automatically switches into EV drive mode when driving in green zones such as residential areas, or nearby schools and hospitals. A driver’s favorite places, including home and office registered in the navigation system, are also recognized as green zones.

The 2023 Kia Niro will arrive in dealerships sometime next year.