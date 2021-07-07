Taking one look at the all-new Kia Sportage makes it pretty clear that the Korean automaker really wants your attention with its new crossover. It matches a very bold exterior design to a very premium looking interior and a wide range of powertrains that will also include hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

The automaker has so far only detailed the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 177 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (265 Nm) of torque, as well as the 2-liter diesel with 183 horsepower and 308 pound-feet (417 Nm) of torque, but it also announced more will be coming. Aside from additional gasoline and diesel vehicles, the new Sportage will also be available as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

Its electrified powertrains will be shared with equivalent model from Hyundai, the new Tucson. Both the hybrid and the plug-in will rely on the same 1.6-liter turbocharged four cylinder, for the former being paired with a 44.2 kW (60 horsepower) electric motor and a small 1.49 kWh battery pack for a total of 226 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm).

The PHEV will be even more powerful. Its combined output is expected to be around 261 horsepower, while its torque figure will be 280 pound-feet (380 Nm), thanks to a more powerful 66.9 kW (90 horsepower) electric motor. The battery pack won’t be huge by modern PHEV standards, but 13.8 kWh, it should still offer a pure-electric range of about 28 miles (45 km).

The new Sportage is expected to go on sale later this year when Kia is expected to reveal more powertrain variants and details, as well as the pricing structure for the new model.

