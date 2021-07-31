Passenger car sales in Europe (26 European markets, monitored by JATO Dynamics) struggle to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

In June, almost 1.27 million new cars were registered (up 13% year-over-year), but it's still noticeably less than 1.47 million in 2019 and 1.6 million in 2018.

On the other hand, plug-in electric cars sell better and better with around 230,000 units in June and a record market share of 18.5% (up from 8.2% a year ago)!

All-electric cars were in the majority over plug-in hybrids:

BEVs: 126,000

PHEVs: 104,000

Total: 230,000 (18.5% market share)

Top 10 best-selling models

According to JATO Dynamics' data, the top-selling electric cars in June were: Tesla Model 3, Renault ZOE, Volkswagen ID.3, Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV.

Among plug-in hybrids, the Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) was number one for another month on its road to probably become the 2021 best-selling PHEV.

The Tesla Model 3 was actually the second best selling car overall, regardless of powertrain and with 25,697 units sold, it was not far from the Volkswagen Golf (27,247).

"The Golf was followed by the Tesla Model 3, which registered 25,697 units taking the year-to-date total to 66,350 units, making it the most popular electric vehicle in Europe, and the 25th best-selling model in the general rankings through to June. The Model 3 was the top-seller in Austria, Norway, Switzerland and the UK, and hit the top 10 in Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden."

As we can see below, the Model 3 is the top model in the Midsize category:

JATO Dynamics highlights also high plug-in share in a few brands in June: