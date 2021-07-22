It looks like a whole different car, not even close to the previous one.
Here we have a very interesting side-by-side comparison of the all-new Tesla Model S Plaid with the previous Tesla Model S Performance (Raven) version.
As we can see, while from afar, the cars look similar, in detail and technically it's a much different vehicle (see major changes of the refreshed version listed here). It looks like a whole different car.
DragTimes notes that the new Plaid version is a bit wider (to accommodate wider tires) and also sits lower. The brakes are bigger. Visually, there are many different details (some related to aerodynamics) and of course, it's blacked-out, like the refreshed Model 3 and all Model Y.
According to the weight measure, the Raven's weight is 4,996 lbs (2,266 kg), while the Plaid version is 4,833 lbs (2,192 kg). That's a 163 lbs (74 kg) difference, despite bigger/heavier wheels and tires.
The new Plaid version is of course much quicker and faster (higher top speed), as well as equipped with the all-new interior (including new infotainment).
We must remember that Tesla has equipped the Plaid with completely new battery modules and pack (still consisting of cylindrical 1865 cells from Panasonic), and a new tri-motor powertrain (two motors for the rear wheels and a single motor for the front axle).
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
