Here we have a very interesting side-by-side comparison of the all-new Tesla Model S Plaid with the previous Tesla Model S Performance (Raven) version.

As we can see, while from afar, the cars look similar, in detail and technically it's a much different vehicle (see major changes of the refreshed version listed here). It looks like a whole different car.

DragTimes notes that the new Plaid version is a bit wider (to accommodate wider tires) and also sits lower. The brakes are bigger. Visually, there are many different details (some related to aerodynamics) and of course, it's blacked-out, like the refreshed Model 3 and all Model Y.

According to the weight measure, the Raven's weight is 4,996 lbs (2,266 kg), while the Plaid version is 4,833 lbs (2,192 kg). That's a 163 lbs (74 kg) difference, despite bigger/heavier wheels and tires.

The new Plaid version is of course much quicker and faster (higher top speed), as well as equipped with the all-new interior (including new infotainment).

We must remember that Tesla has equipped the Plaid with completely new battery modules and pack (still consisting of cylindrical 1865 cells from Panasonic), and a new tri-motor powertrain (two motors for the rear wheels and a single motor for the front axle).

Tesla Model S Plaid specs: