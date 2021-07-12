The acceleration of several sports cars was compared side-by-side.

The all-new Tesla Model S Plaid is still looking for a proper contender in terms of acceleration, but so far no other production model matches Plaid.

DragTimes recently released a short video with a comparison of several models, including Ferrari SF90, McLaren 765LT, Lamborghini Huracán Evo, Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Bugatti Chiron, against Tesla (using data from the latest tests).

All of those cars are very fast, but according to Dragy's measure, Tesla has a significant edge in basically all metrics. It's a tremendous achievement to get such results in a large electric car for five and only with single-speed gearboxes. 

DragTimes's comparison of 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h):

  • Tesla Model S Plaid - 2.21 s
  • Ferrari SF90 - 2.47 s
  • McLaren 765LT - 2.84 s
  • Lamborghini Huracán Evo - 2.69 s
  • Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 2.53

DragTimes's comparison of 1/4 mile:

  • Tesla Model S Plaid - 9.25 s at 151.99 mph
  • Ferrari SF90 - 9.64 s at 146.40 mph
  • McLaren 765LT - 9.88 s at 146.20 mph
  • Lamborghini Huracán Evo - 10.44 s at 131.65 mph
  • Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 10.39 s at 129.90 mph

For the Bugatti Chiron, there is only 60-130 mph time of 5.05 s, which is also slower than Tesla Model S Plaid - 4.64 s.

See also

tesla models plaid acceleration rivals Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Crazy Acceleration Vs 69 Nitrous Camaro
tesla plaid just stomp accelerator Tesla Plaid: What Happens When You Just Stomp On The Accelerator?

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S

2021 Tesla Model S
96 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Zb3Xy/s6/2021-tesla-model-s.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/VRmkB/s6/2021-tesla-model-s.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/4BM2Y/s6/2021-tesla-model-s.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Mr7G6/s6/2021-tesla-model-s.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/RvWPK/s6/2021-tesla-model-s.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/GLM6A/s6/2021-tesla-model-s.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/JqPPn/s6/2021-tesla-model-s.jpg

Tesla Model S Plaid specs

  • up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
  • battery capacity: N/A
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
    0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
    MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
  • 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
    Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
  • top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
  • three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
  • system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
  • DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
    can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
  • Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
  • Wheels 19" or 21"
  • Cargo 28 cu ft
  • Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com