The all-new Tesla Model S Plaid is still looking for a proper contender in terms of acceleration, but so far no other production model matches Plaid.

DragTimes recently released a short video with a comparison of several models, including Ferrari SF90, McLaren 765LT, Lamborghini Huracán Evo, Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Bugatti Chiron, against Tesla (using data from the latest tests).

All of those cars are very fast, but according to Dragy's measure, Tesla has a significant edge in basically all metrics. It's a tremendous achievement to get such results in a large electric car for five and only with single-speed gearboxes.

DragTimes's comparison of 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h):

Tesla Model S Plaid - 2.21 s

Ferrari SF90 - 2.47 s

McLaren 765LT - 2.84 s

Lamborghini Huracán Evo - 2.69 s

Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 2.53

DragTimes's comparison of 1/4 mile:

Tesla Model S Plaid - 9.25 s at 151.99 mph

Ferrari SF90 - 9.64 s at 146.40 mph

McLaren 765LT - 9.88 s at 146.20 mph

Lamborghini Huracán Evo - 10.44 s at 131.65 mph

Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 10.39 s at 129.90 mph

For the Bugatti Chiron, there is only 60-130 mph time of 5.05 s, which is also slower than Tesla Model S Plaid - 4.64 s.

