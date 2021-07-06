Volkswagen has just announced that it's officially launching over-the-air (OTA) software updates for its all-electric ID family of vehicles, current and future. The brand aims to become more software-focused going forward.

VW says its cars will be up-to-date at all times, which will make them hold their value better. The brand writes:

"This makes Volkswagen the first and only high-volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology available to its customers on a broad basis."

VW CEO Ralf Brandstätter adds that the automaker's new digital customer experience will provide updates and new functions every 12 weeks.

We knew this was coming, and it likely won't be long before many other brands follow suit. In fact, some have already moved forward with OTA updates, and others plan to introduce them soon. VW's corporate cousin Porsche is already offering OTA updates, though customers still have to visit a dealership for larger fixes.

The VW ID.3 will be the first model to benefit from the new updates. In July 2021, VW will send software version ID.Software2.3 to its “First Movers Club” customers remotely. The update provides improvements to "operations, performance and comfort."

VW notes that the first updates to the ID family will focus on functional improvements and enhancements. The technology allows Volkswagen to access and control a total of 35 units within ID vehicles.

Volkswagen is making this happen with the help of CARIAD, which is VW Group's software organization. CARIAD CEO Dirk Hilgenberg shares:

“Over-the-Air Updates are a central functionality of the digital, connected car. They will become the norm for customers – just like downloading the latest operating system or apps on your smartphone.”





VW also says the OTA capability paves the path for new future business models. Volkswagen electric car shoppers won't need to decide on configurations, features, or functions at the time of purchase since updates are possible going forward.