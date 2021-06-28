Tesla increased its sales by 12.5% year-over-year.
In Q1 2021, the overall light-vehicle sales in California amounted to 507,646 units, which is 2.9% less than in 2020. Meanwhile, the share of electric cars in California hit an all-time high.
According to the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA)'s report, some 53,261 plug-ins were sold in the Q1, which is 10.8% of the total market. We don't know exactly how it compared to 2020, as plug-in numbers were not released a year ago.
However, taking into consideration 132,772 units in four quarters of 2020, we guess that the rate of EV growth might be above 100% year-over-year.
All-electric cars stand for 8.1% of the total number, which is a new record, although the gap to hybrids (also at a record high level) increased! Currently, more than one in five new cars in California is at least a hybrid.
Plug-in electric car sales in California - Q1 2021
- BEVs: 39,946 (market share of 8.1%)
- PHEVs: 13,315 (market share of 2.7%),
- Total plug-ins: 53,261 (market share of 10.8%)
- HEVs: 48,330 (market share of 9.8%)
- Total xEVs: 101,591 (market share of 20.6%)
Four all-electric cars were at the forefront of their subcategories, and two of them were #1:
- Tesla Model Y (13,786, up 388%): #1 in Luxury Compact SUV (39.3% share)
- Tesla Model 3 (9,731, down 48.4%): #1 in Near Luxury (38.9% share)
- Chevrolet Bolt EV (2,839, up 7%): #2 in Subcompact (28.0% share)
- Tesla Model S (889, down 43.0%): #4 in Luxury and High End Sports Cars (6.7% share)
Tesla Model Y - one of the best selling cars
Year-to-date, the Telsa Model Y is among the top passenger cars, even including SUV/pickups. See the list of models above 10,000 YTD:
- Toyota RAV4 - 17,266
- Toyota Camry - 15,526
- Tesla Model Y - 13,786
- Toyota Corolla - 13,180
- Ford F-Series - 12,978
- Honda Civic - 12,942
- Toyota Tacoma - 12,515
- Ram Pickup - 12,477
- Chevrolet Silverado - 12,049
- Honda Accord - 10,839
- Honda CR-V - 10,339
Tesla brand sales
According to the data, in Q1, Tesla sales amounted to 26,154 (up 12.5%), which is 5.3% of the market (compared to 23,250 and 4.6% a year ago).
Numbers for Tesla Model Y, Model 3 and Model S are shown in the table, which combined with the total, allows us to calculate the Model X result. Unfortunately, we doubt that everything is correct, as the result of 1,745 should allow the X to be in the top five of its category, just like in the previous quarters. Anyway, S/X numbers are probably just delayed registrations of the last cars before the production stopped to prepare the refreshed version.
- Tesla Model Y - 13,786
- Tesla Model 3 - 9,731
- Tesla Model S - 889
- Tesla Model X - 1,745
CNCDA shows also that Tesla has a 1.7% share in the total U.S. market, which would be probably more than 65,000.
About this article