In Q1 2021, the overall light-vehicle sales in California amounted to 507,646 units, which is 2.9% less than in 2020. Meanwhile, the share of electric cars in California hit an all-time high.

According to the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA)'s report, some 53,261 plug-ins were sold in the Q1, which is 10.8% of the total market. We don't know exactly how it compared to 2020, as plug-in numbers were not released a year ago.

However, taking into consideration 132,772 units in four quarters of 2020, we guess that the rate of EV growth might be above 100% year-over-year.

All-electric cars stand for 8.1% of the total number, which is a new record, although the gap to hybrids (also at a record high level) increased! Currently, more than one in five new cars in California is at least a hybrid.

Plug-in electric car sales in California - Q1 2021

BEVs: 39,946 (market share of 8.1% )

(market share of ) PHEVs: 13,315 (market share of 2.7% ),

(market share of ), Total plug-ins: 53,261 (market share of 10.8% )

(market share of ) HEVs: 48,330 (market share of 9.8%)

Total xEVs: 101,591 (market share of 20.6%)

Four all-electric cars were at the forefront of their subcategories, and two of them were #1:

Tesla Model Y - one of the best selling cars

Year-to-date, the Telsa Model Y is among the top passenger cars, even including SUV/pickups. See the list of models above 10,000 YTD:

Toyota RAV4 - 17,266 Toyota Camry - 15,526 Tesla Model Y - 13,786 Toyota Corolla - 13,180 Ford F-Series - 12,978 Honda Civic - 12,942 Toyota Tacoma - 12,515 Ram Pickup - 12,477 Chevrolet Silverado - 12,049 Honda Accord - 10,839 Honda CR-V - 10,339

Tesla brand sales

According to the data, in Q1, Tesla sales amounted to 26,154 (up 12.5%), which is 5.3% of the market (compared to 23,250 and 4.6% a year ago).

Numbers for Tesla Model Y, Model 3 and Model S are shown in the table, which combined with the total, allows us to calculate the Model X result. Unfortunately, we doubt that everything is correct, as the result of 1,745 should allow the X to be in the top five of its category, just like in the previous quarters. Anyway, S/X numbers are probably just delayed registrations of the last cars before the production stopped to prepare the refreshed version.

Tesla Model Y - 13,786

Tesla Model 3 - 9,731

Tesla Model S - 889

Tesla Model X - 1,745

CNCDA shows also that Tesla has a 1.7% share in the total U.S. market, which would be probably more than 65,000.