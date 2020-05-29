For the first time, we see an all-electric car on the top in California.
Great news comes from California, where - despite the general market slowdown - some electric cars noted brilliant sales results - including #1 for the Tesla Model 3!
According to the California New Car Dealers Association, the overall market was 507,646 (down 4.3% year-over-year from 530,402) and the forecast for 2020 is quite depressing - 1.54 million vehicles.
The CNCDA did not release the numbers for BEV/PHEV/HEV categories this time, but the individual results for top BEVs are pretty awesome.
Plug-in electric car sales in California - Q1 2020
Four all-electric cars were in the forefront of their scategories and two of them were #1:
- Tesla Model 3 (18,856, up 19.3%): #1 in Near Luxury (52.2% share)
- Tesla Model X (2,826, up 10.9%): #3 in Luxury Mid Size SUV (10.3% share)
- Chevrolet Bolt EV (2,654, up 16.1%): #1 in Subcompact (22.2% share)
- Tesla Model S (1,561, down 27.0%): #3 in Luxury and High End Sports Cars (11.7% share)
It's great to see that three of those four cars actually improved sales year-over-year, and Model 3 controls more than half of its category.
On the other hand, the Model S went down noticeably and BMW i3 is no longer in the top 5 of Entry Luxury.
Tesla brand sales amounted to 23,250 (up 9.3% year-over-year from 21,270), while the market share was 4.6% (compared to 4.0% a year ago).
Tesla Model 3 - the best selling car
The first quarter of 2020 positively surprised us with the first place among all types of cars, not only passenger but also SUV/trucks, for the all-electric Tesla Model 3:
- Tesla Model 3 - 18,856
- Honda Civic - 18,001
- Toyota Camry - 17,871
- Toyoa RAV4 - 17,261
- Toyota Corolla - 15,575
- Honda Accord - 12,551
If the Model 3 was able to achieve such a result more than two years after the market launch, just imagine how great it might be once the Model Y deliveries will ramp-up. EV in #1 every quarter? We hope so.