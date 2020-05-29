Great news comes from California, where - despite the general market slowdown - some electric cars noted brilliant sales results - including #1 for the Tesla Model 3!

According to the California New Car Dealers Association, the overall market was 507,646 (down 4.3% year-over-year from 530,402) and the forecast for 2020 is quite depressing - 1.54 million vehicles.

The CNCDA did not release the numbers for BEV/PHEV/HEV categories this time, but the individual results for top BEVs are pretty awesome.

Plug-in electric car sales in California - Q1 2020

Four all-electric cars were in the forefront of their scategories and two of them were #1:

It's great to see that three of those four cars actually improved sales year-over-year, and Model 3 controls more than half of its category.

On the other hand, the Model S went down noticeably and BMW i3 is no longer in the top 5 of Entry Luxury.

Tesla brand sales amounted to 23,250 (up 9.3% year-over-year from 21,270), while the market share was 4.6% (compared to 4.0% a year ago).

Tesla Model 3 - the best selling car

The first quarter of 2020 positively surprised us with the first place among all types of cars, not only passenger but also SUV/trucks, for the all-electric Tesla Model 3:

Tesla Model 3 - 18,856 Honda Civic - 18,001 Toyota Camry - 17,871 Toyoa RAV4 - 17,261 Toyota Corolla - 15,575 Honda Accord - 12,551

If the Model 3 was able to achieve such a result more than two years after the market launch, just imagine how great it might be once the Model Y deliveries will ramp-up. EV in #1 every quarter? We hope so.