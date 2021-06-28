The Tesla Model S Plaid's quarter-mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed, set by Jay Leno, might not be the maximum (or make that the minimum time) of what the production Plaid is capable of.

According to the latest Situation Plaid's video, the Plaid achieved a time of 9.22 seconds and 153.05 mph (246 km/h) in drag mode on the street at 99% state-of-charge. That would be a new record (assuming correct measurements). Moreover, the 0-60 mph time was at 2.18 seconds (that would be 0.1 seconds quicker than in the previous reports.

Since street racing is not a good idea due to safety concerns, the next step would be to try it on a proper drag strip.

"Finally had a chance to use drag mode. It’s been a rainy last 3 days here. Went back to the same spot as the 9.3 pass. Parked for a min and waited about 4 mins and drag mode was ready. This was with 99% soc. Draggy is pos and keeps saying low satellite so I’m taking this thing to the track to get an outside video of the car as well. But let me tell you drag mode is something else. Even me, I felt the shortness of breath leaving the line. This car....guys I’m speechless mostly. I mean what can I say other than buy one and hmu for my referral code when you do!!! You won’t regret it. Please subscribe!!!"

Results:

60ft - 1.52 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.18 seconds

1/8 mile - 6.00 seconds at 121.71 mph

60-130 mph - 4.56 seconds

0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 6.74 seconds

1,000 ft - 7.74 seconds at 140.10 mph

100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 4.56 seconds

1/4 mile - 9.22 seconds at 153.05 mph (246 km/h)



We assume that those results between 9.22 and 9.32 seconds are possible right from the factory, as another driver - Michael Matthew - reports 9.320 seconds and 152.87 mph trap speed on a drag strip.

The video shows also more street racing - with a Lamborghini Aventador SV and a McLaren.

It will probably not take long until some people will start to disassemble parts of the cars to lower the weight and go under 9 seconds.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs