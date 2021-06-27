The all-new Tesla Model S Plaid has the best 0-60 mph time (about 2.3 seconds without rollout) among all production cars.

However, even more amazing is that the strong acceleration continues even at high speeds, despite there being only single-speed gearboxes for each of the three motors (one in the front, and two in the rear).

The recent Situation Plaid's video shows 100-150 mph (160-240 km/h) acceleration in regular road conditions that took 4.96 seconds. That's amazing to gain 50 mph of speed on top of 100 mph just like that.

"Asked if the car dies off up top. You be the judge but the answer is no. 2021 Tesla Plaid Model S. A true street machine."

A second video shows a whole set of results from 0 mph, which is amazing considering that it was a simple acceleration, without launch control.

With Plaid Model S, basically any driver can achieve results that previously were achieved only on race tracks.

60ft - 1.62 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.42 seconds

1/8 mile - 6.17 seconds at 121.50 mph

60-130 mph - 4.51 seconds

1,000 ft - 7.92 seconds at 140.72 mph

1/4 mile - 9.39 seconds at 152.43 mph

"Tesla Model S Plaid Goes Low 9s on the street New model S Plaid test hit on the street. We didn’t use launch control or drag mode yet as the streets are still a bit damp. That’s right 9.3 on a damp street. These cars are no joke"

Here is a separate video with metric units:

60ft - 1.62 seconds

0-100 km/h - 2.52 seconds

1/8 mile - 6.17 seconds at 195.53 km/h

100-200 km/h - 3.89 seconds

1,000 ft - 7.92 seconds at 225.75 km/h

1/4 mile - 9.39 seconds at 245.31 km/h



Tesla Model S Plaid specs