May brings us clear confirmation that BYD is returning to form, as the company managed to sell about 31,681 passengers plug-in cars in China (up 199% year-over-year).

That's the highest result in about 29 months and the second-highest monthly result ever. Only December 2018 was better (then, subsidies decreased and the COVID-19/car sales slowdown hit).

Plug-ins stand for about 70% of total BYD car sales in May, also the second-best result ever after December 2018 (81%).

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – May 2021

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 15448 ( up 87% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 12970 (up 458% year-over-year)

So far in 2021, the company has sold in China 110,095 plugs-in (up 148% year-over-year).

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

As we can see, the all-electric BYD Han remains the top-selling model, however the plug-in hybrid Han is not the top PHEV anymore. It's now behind the Qin Plus DM, which is the latest Qin plug-in hybrid with the BYD Blade Battery.

Here is the rank of models year-to-date:

BYD Han EV - 5,763 (32,864 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus DM PHEV - 5,542 (12,107 YTD)

BYD Han PHEV - 2,451 (10,981 YTD)

BYD e2 - 3,195 (8,713 YTD)

BYD D1 - 2,172 (8,019 YTD)

BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,470 (7,025 YTD)

BYD Tang PHEV - 1,885 (6,720 YTD)

BYD Song PHEV - 3,009 (5,867 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus EV - 3,263 (4,824 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 373 (4,150 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 1619 (3,420 YTD)

BYD Tang EV - 416 (2,198 YTD)

BYD E6 - 440 (1,498 YTD)

BYD Song MAX DM - 83 (586 YTD)

BYD e3 - 0 (470 YTD)

BYD Qin PHEV - 0 (410 YTD)

BYD e1 - 0 (243 YTD)

According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 1,119 commercial electric vehicles, including 772 buses. Year-to-date sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 3,118, including 1,921 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 31,908 last month and 114,642 YTD (up 145%).