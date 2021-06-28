The company has achieved the best result in 29 months, second only to the all-time record in December 2018.

May brings us clear confirmation that BYD is returning to form, as the company managed to sell about 31,681 passengers plug-in cars in China (up 199% year-over-year).

That's the highest result in about 29 months and the second-highest monthly result ever. Only December 2018 was better (then, subsidies decreased and the COVID-19/car sales slowdown hit).

Plug-ins stand for about 70% of total BYD car sales in May, also the second-best result ever after December 2018 (81%).

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – May 2021

external_image

BYD car sales breakdown:

  • BEVs: 15448 (up 87% year-over-year)
  • PHEVs: 12970 (up 458% year-over-year)

So far in 2021, the company has sold in China 110,095 plugs-in (up 148% year-over-year).

external_image

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

As we can see, the all-electric BYD Han remains the top-selling model, however the plug-in hybrid Han is not the top PHEV anymore. It's now behind the Qin Plus DM, which is the latest Qin plug-in hybrid with the BYD Blade Battery.

Here is the rank of models year-to-date:

  • BYD Han EV - 5,763 (32,864 YTD)
  • BYD Qin Plus DM PHEV - 5,542 (12,107 YTD)
  • BYD Han PHEV - 2,451 (10,981 YTD)
  • BYD e2 - 3,195 (8,713 YTD)
  • BYD D1 - 2,172 (8,019 YTD)
  • BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,470 (7,025 YTD)
  • BYD Tang PHEV - 1,885 (6,720 YTD)
  • BYD Song PHEV - 3,009 (5,867 YTD)
  • BYD Qin Plus EV - 3,263 (4,824 YTD)
  • BYD Yuan EV - 373 (4,150 YTD)
  • BYD Song EV - 1619 (3,420 YTD)
  • BYD Tang EV - 416 (2,198 YTD)
  • BYD E6 - 440 (1,498 YTD)
  • BYD Song MAX DM - 83 (586 YTD)
  • BYD e3 - 0 (470 YTD)
  • BYD Qin PHEV - 0 (410 YTD)
  • BYD e1 - 0 (243 YTD)

According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 1,119 commercial electric vehicles, including 772 buses. Year-to-date sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 3,118, including 1,921 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 31,908 last month and 114,642 YTD (up 145%).

 

More about BYD

first 100 byd tang norway First Batch Of 100 BYD Tang Heads For Norway
byd adl largest bus order BYD And ADL Scores The UK’s Largest Electric Bus Order

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com