The company has achieved the best result in 29 months, second only to the all-time record in December 2018.
May brings us clear confirmation that BYD is returning to form, as the company managed to sell about 31,681 passengers plug-in cars in China (up 199% year-over-year).
That's the highest result in about 29 months and the second-highest monthly result ever. Only December 2018 was better (then, subsidies decreased and the COVID-19/car sales slowdown hit).
Plug-ins stand for about 70% of total BYD car sales in May, also the second-best result ever after December 2018 (81%).
BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – May 2021
BYD car sales breakdown:
- BEVs: 15448 (up 87% year-over-year)
- PHEVs: 12970 (up 458% year-over-year)
So far in 2021, the company has sold in China 110,095 plugs-in (up 148% year-over-year).
Sales by models - month (year-to-date)
As we can see, the all-electric BYD Han remains the top-selling model, however the plug-in hybrid Han is not the top PHEV anymore. It's now behind the Qin Plus DM, which is the latest Qin plug-in hybrid with the BYD Blade Battery.
Here is the rank of models year-to-date:
- BYD Han EV - 5,763 (32,864 YTD)
- BYD Qin Plus DM PHEV - 5,542 (12,107 YTD)
- BYD Han PHEV - 2,451 (10,981 YTD)
- BYD e2 - 3,195 (8,713 YTD)
- BYD D1 - 2,172 (8,019 YTD)
- BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,470 (7,025 YTD)
- BYD Tang PHEV - 1,885 (6,720 YTD)
- BYD Song PHEV - 3,009 (5,867 YTD)
- BYD Qin Plus EV - 3,263 (4,824 YTD)
- BYD Yuan EV - 373 (4,150 YTD)
- BYD Song EV - 1619 (3,420 YTD)
- BYD Tang EV - 416 (2,198 YTD)
- BYD E6 - 440 (1,498 YTD)
- BYD Song MAX DM - 83 (586 YTD)
- BYD e3 - 0 (470 YTD)
- BYD Qin PHEV - 0 (410 YTD)
- BYD e1 - 0 (243 YTD)
According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 1,119 commercial electric vehicles, including 772 buses. Year-to-date sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 3,118, including 1,921 buses.
In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 31,908 last month and 114,642 YTD (up 145%).
