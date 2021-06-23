Virtually all of Peugeot’s recent new models are standout models in their class in terms of design, and the new 308 is no exception. It still looks good even as a longer and more practical wagon and just like the regular 308, you can also have it as a plug-in hybrid.

Two versions of the same powertrain are available, with 180 and 225 horsepower respectively. They both rely on the same 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as the main source of power and a 109 horsepower electric motor that is attached to the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: Peugeot 308 SW (2021)

36 Photos

Peugeot says that thanks to the 12.4 kWh battery pack that equips both versions, the predicted WLTP electric-only range is up to 60 km or 37 miles. You can have an optional 7.4 kW charger installed on the car, and with that it should charge fully in just under two hours. Without it, the time needed for a full charge goes up to almost 7 hours, so it sounds like an option worth having, if you opt for the PHEV.

Peugeot has also stretched the 308 SW’s wheelbase by 57 mm, while rear overhang was increased by 212 mm. Thanks to this the car has a very large 608 liter trunk that extends to 1,634 liters if you fold down the rear seat. The load volume is the same for the PHEV, even though it has the battery taking up space under the rear seat (and partly under the trunk floor).

The 308 SW will enter production later this summer and it should hit European showrooms sometime this fall. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Related video: