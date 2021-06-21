Plug-in electric passenger car registrations in the Netherlands tripled year-over-year in May to 5,986, which is the best result so far this year.

According to EV Sales Blog, market share is also quite impressive at 24%, including 13% for all-electric cars and 11% for plug-in hybrids.

It's expected than in June we will see a further increase, especially if Tesla will deliver a high number of cars in its end-of-the-quarter push.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – May 2021

The total number of registrations so far this year stands at 23,258 and the average market share is 18% (including 7.9% for all-electric cars).

Model rank

One of the most interesting things in May was that the first two places are occupied by new models.

Skoda Enyaq iV in its second month noted 848 registrations, jumping to second place year-to-date with 1,201 total. The Volkswagen ID.4 is at 219 for the month and 869 YTD (#5). Only time will tell which one will be higher in 2021.

The second best in May was the Ford Mustang Mach-E in its first full month on the market. The number of 400 registrations (460 YTD) allowed it to be now #12 year-to-date among plug-ins.

The next three best for the month are Volvo XC40 PHEV (392 and 1,592 YTD), Kia Niro EV (345 and 1,027 YTD) and Ford Kuga PHEV (339 and 999 YTD) - all known for strong performances in the Netherlands.

Tesla Model 3 registrations stand at 61 and 489 YTD, barely one more than Porsche Taycan (60). Volkswagen ID.3, after a very strong finish in late 2020, remains outside of the top 20.

Top 20 for the month and YTD: