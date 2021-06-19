The Ioniq 5 is already more popular than all the other Hyundai plugs-ins combined.
Hyundai is speeding up. With the launch of the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5, the company notes a new monthly record of plug-in electric car sales (on a manufacturer level).
For the month of May, the company reports 8,977 plug-in car sales, which is 34% more than a year ago and 7.1% of the overall brand's volume (also new record). The previous record was 8,924 in October 2019.
Sales by powertrain type:
- BEVs: 7,760 (up 29%)
- PHEVs: 1,217 (up 84%)
- FCVs: 898 (up 163%)
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – May 2021
So far this year, Hyundai reports sales of 32,917 plug-in car sales (up 7.3% year-over-year), which represents 4.7% of the total volume.
Sales by powertrain type year-to-date:
- BEVs: 26,130 (down 4.2%)
- PHEVs: 6,787 (up 99%)
- FCVs: 4,333 (up 58%)
Model results
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is now the best-selling Hyundai plug-in model (actually, since April) and we guess that it will continue like that through the end of this year and beyond.
The volume already exceeds 5,300 units a month, and after June the Ioniq 5 should be above the Hyundai Kona Electric year-to-date, simply because the Kona Electric significantly weakened.
The IONIQ duo (Electric and Plug-In) glides at several hundred each, while the two new plug-in hybrids (Santa Fe and Tucson) are trying to take off.
Model results last month (and year-to-date):
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 5,335 (8,554 YTD)
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 1,637 (12,305 YTD)
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 788 (5,271 YTD)
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 633 (3,771 YTD)
- Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV - 582 (3,011 YTD)
- Hyundai Tucson PHEV - 2 (5 YTD)
Here are the charts for the key models. Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted 1,919 units in its home market, while the remaining 3,416 were exported.
Hyundai Kona Electric clearly fading for quite some time:
The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 898 sales (4,333 YTD), mostly in South Korea (756 and 3,655 YTD).
