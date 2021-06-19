Hyundai is speeding up. With the launch of the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5, the company notes a new monthly record of plug-in electric car sales (on a manufacturer level).

For the month of May, the company reports 8,977 plug-in car sales, which is 34% more than a year ago and 7.1% of the overall brand's volume (also new record). The previous record was 8,924 in October 2019.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 7,760 (up 29%)

(up 29%) PHEVs: 1,217 (up 84%)

(up 84%) FCVs: 898 (up 163%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – May 2021

So far this year, Hyundai reports sales of 32,917 plug-in car sales (up 7.3% year-over-year), which represents 4.7% of the total volume.

Sales by powertrain type year-to-date:

BEVs: 26,130 (down 4.2%)

(down 4.2%) PHEVs: 6,787 (up 99%)

(up 99%) FCVs: 4,333 (up 58%)

Model results

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is now the best-selling Hyundai plug-in model (actually, since April) and we guess that it will continue like that through the end of this year and beyond.

The volume already exceeds 5,300 units a month, and after June the Ioniq 5 should be above the Hyundai Kona Electric year-to-date, simply because the Kona Electric significantly weakened.

The IONIQ duo (Electric and Plug-In) glides at several hundred each, while the two new plug-in hybrids (Santa Fe and Tucson) are trying to take off.

Model results last month (and year-to-date):

Here are the charts for the key models. Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted 1,919 units in its home market, while the remaining 3,416 were exported.

Hyundai Kona Electric clearly fading for quite some time:

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 898 sales (4,333 YTD), mostly in South Korea (756 and 3,655 YTD).