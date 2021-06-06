In Europe, you can get the Tesla Model 3 with a tow hitch and a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds. The video above provides details about the Model 3 towing, which could be plenty helpful if you decide to give it a try.

Tesla towing is certainly a hot topic these days. However, it's likely because many people have a reservation for the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck. Sure, the Model X and Model Y can also tow and, but they aren't rated to tow heavy loads. Officially, when properly equipped, you can tow 5,000 pounds with an X and 3,500 pounds with a Y.

We've also proven that the Model 3 can tow. However, it's not approved to do so in the US. If you live in Europe, it's a different story. In fact, the Model 3 is rated at a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds across the pond. There have been hints of Tesla finally releasing a tow hitch in North America, but we're still waiting. For those who like to take risks, you can go the aftermarket route, but that's not something we're going to suggest.

At any rate, the video provides a wealth of information related to towing a comper with the Model 3. YouTube channel TinTent provides the following bullet points, and much more:

• Based on Tesla Supercharger costs and the predicted range when towing and driving solo, towing a 995kg caravan cost 12.4p per mile, compared to 5.2p per mile solo.

• How long does it take to charge an electric vehicle (EV) from a normal 3-pin domestic socket? Tesla Superchargers allow you to continue a journey within a matter of minutes but charging 40% of a Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD battery took 15 hours 40 minutes at 10A.

• Battery weight and a low centre of gravity often mean great towing manners.

Have you towed with a Tesla? How about the Model 3? If not, would you consider using the Model 3 for light towing? Start a conversation in the comment section below.