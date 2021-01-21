There's a whole lot to talk about when it comes to Tesla vehicles and towing. Not long ago, the Model X was the only Tesla that was approved to tow on our shores, though we know all Tesla's vehicles are capable of towing.

When the Model Y first came to market, people were shocked that there was no information related to towing, in addition to no available tow hitch from the automaker. However, that quickly changed, as Tesla updated its available towing information related to the Model Y, and added a tow hitch as a $1,000 option in the electric crossover's configurator.

About a year earlier, in May 2019, Tesla added a tow hitch as an option for the Model 3, but it was only available in Europe. However, a new discovery by popular, amateur Tesla hacker Green (@greentheonly) suggests that Tesla may finally be making plans to offer the Model 3 tow hitch in the States, as well as Canada. He found the information in a parts catalog. As you can see below, there are also several other interesting details unrelated to towing.

At the time of writing, there is no tow hitch on the U.S. Model 3 configurator. However, according to Electrek, some owners of the refreshed 2021 Model 3 have noted that there is a removable panel on the car where a tow hitch could be installed.

Check out the information above. Then, let us know if you think Tesla will follow through with offering a Model 3 tow hitch in North America. Would you tow with the Model 3? Start a conversation in our comment section below.