While we've shared some Tesla Model 3 and Model Y towing in the past, we've specifically been following a family that tows regularly with their Tesla Model X. Recently, they had really good luck towing an Airstream, and we've got more footage coming related to that. But, a Tesla Model 3 towing an Airstream? Really? Keep in mind, this is a much more efficient vehicle than the Model X.

While we don't advise it, there's really no question the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD tows this big, heavy, 26-foot Airstream like nobody's business. You could argue that it does it much better than some gas-powered trucks. This is due to the electric powertrain's strong and instant torque, the Model 3's hefty horsepower, and it's low, heavy center of gravity. The fact that it's so quiet is a plus too, at least for some people.

The Tesla Model 3 isn't really built for towing, but that's not to say it can't tow. We've seen many Model 3s towing more reasonable loads. However, we've certainly never seen it tow something like this. First of all, you have to spend some money and do some work to be able to pull a large travel trailer with the Model 3. Know that there's a good chance it will be a problem for you if something breaks since exceeding manufacturer specs isn't something automakers encourage or support, not to mention insurance companies.

At any rate, these truck fans from the Truck King YouTube channel aren't really concerned about any of that. Instead, they want to know how much power the Model 3 has towing this mammoth, and perhaps more importantly, how much range can you expect.

The guys are blown away that this little sporty car can pull this off. They say it feels like they're not even towing anything. It's smooth, power delivery is strong, there's no sway, handling it tight, it's super quiet, and there are really no issues, aside from possibly sitting so low to the ground and the need for better cameras. Of course, range takes a big hit, but it doesn't make this impossible for road trips.

Check out the video to learn about the Model 3's towing rig, as well as how it performs on this tough test. Then, let us know if you have any EV towing experience. If so, how did it turn it? Leave us a comment.