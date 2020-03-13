About a year ago, Tesla started offering a tow hitch for the Model 3, but only in Europe. Nearly a year later, it seems that no Model 3 vehicles with tow hitches have actually been delivered in Europe, at least according to the information in the video above.

Our good friend Ben Sullins (Teslanomics) put an aftermarket hitch on his Model 3 a year before that, with the help of his friend Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything). He's come back around now to give us an idea of how it is working out and how much range you can expect to lose.

Since Sullins has always focused on the analysis of the numbers, he works to figure out the Model 3's real-world efficiency. For instance, if the car says the battery used 100 miles of rated range, but you only traveled 78 miles, then, at least by his definition using data from the Tezlab app, the car was 78% efficient. Under normal conditions, Sullins' Model 3 sits right around this figure. That said, his 325-mile Model 3 actually travels an average of about 262 miles before his battery dies (Sullins has tested this a few times).

With all that said, Sullins tows a 750-pound trailer to see how much energy he uses. In summary, he sees about a 40 percent range/efficiency loss. Check out the video for all the details. Then, hit us up in the comment section below.

Video Description via Teslanomics with Ben Sullins on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 vs WWII Trailer - Range Test I towed a 750lb trailer with my Tesla Model 3 and these were the results. Model 3 EcoHitch - https://torkliftcentral.com/2018-tesl...

We've included the prior install video below:

Video Description via JerryRigEverything on YouTube: