Teslarati came across a Tesla patent filed with the US patent office that applies to the automaker's upcoming structural battery pack. Not long after Tesla revealed the concept at its Battery Day event in September 2020, people were asking what would happen if the car was in a crash and/or battery cells failed or issues occurred.

Those are excellent questions since people could be concerned that their electric car's battery would be rendered useless if the car's frame was damaged. For those unaware, Tesla is planning on doing away with the "skateboard" style battery pack. Instead, it will use the car's structure to house the battery cells, so essentially, the car itself is the battery pack.

Tesla is using giant IDRA casting machines – coined Giga Press – to cast entire large sections of its vehicles to speed up manufacturing and reduce the number of parts. The company says, eventually, it will use its new 4680 cells, along with the car's casted structure, to move forward with a new battery pack concept.

This will reportedly lead to better less weight, and better performance, efficiency, range, and overall safety. But, what if the structural pack or its contents are damaged in some way?

The patent discovered by Teslarati has details hinting at how the structural battery pack will provide better safety for Tesla's vehicles. According to the patent, the bottom of the battery pack could be manufactured with a strong and rigid material that would also intentionally deform if it was involved in a crash.

The pack may also be designed to allow gasses to exit the vehicle if a battery cell is damaged. Below is an excerpt from the patent, via Teslarati:

“In one embodiment, the bottom layer is made from a material that has sufficient stiffness and strength to support the battery cells and react mechanical loads from normal vehicle operation, but also can deform in response to a road strike from below that would otherwise cause failure in the battery pack system. In addition to creating a flexible or crushable structure, the series of ridges can allow gasses to escape from the battery pack should damage occur to a particular cell, or in the event of a thermal runaway occurring within one or more cells of the battery pack.”

To see the patent for yourself, follow this link.

