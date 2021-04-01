Our readers are likely aware by now that Tesla's future plans include manufacturing vehicles using a "Giga Press." That's a name that Tesla or the Tesla community has come up with for IDRA Group's colossal stamping machine. Tesla is already using the mammoth die-casting machine to case large pieces of the Model Y.

IDRA Group General Manager Riccardo Ferrario has posted a few videos highlighting his excitement related to IDRA's incredible achievement. He says the machine took years to develop, and it puts IDRA years ahead of the competition. Ferrario shared via Teslarati:

“We have increased our range of machines to encompass also another world first—an 8,000-ton die-casting press. And it is with great pride that I can announce, we have done it." "We are so excited about taking the idea of the Giga Press a step further and applying it directly to the SUV and truck market, which is an area, until now, not fully explored.”

What's more, Tesla is ordering these machines and putting them to good use. In fact, Ferrario recently announced that Tesla ordered the largest die-casting machine from IDRA, which weighs in at 8,000 tons and will be used to manufacture the upcoming Cybertruck, a unique electric pickup truck that's constructed of stainless steel alloy.

Ferrario talks at length about IDRA, the "Giga Press," and more specifically, how environmental friendly it is. He also points out that IDRA has just begun in its efforts to produce such machinery, and it will be working to expand its offerings going forward.

Check out the video above to share in Ferrario's excitement and learn all about IDRA's ground-breaking machinery. Then, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.